The Moose Lake/Willow River Lady Rebels continued their quest to improve their record with two games this week against against Mora and Two Harbors. The Lady Rebels took a quick 4-2 lead over the Mustangs with under the basket rebound and put back by Lexi Kliniski and a long two from Hannah Roach. Both teams struggled to add to the total but eventually, Mora took the lead at 14-9 mid half. Roach and Madison Wasche added points for the Rebels. Offensive scoring off the press and Rebel turnovers lead to a Mora 8-0 run before Roach was able to sink a free throw but Mora answered with a free throw of their own making the score 26-12 Mustangs. Roach added three more to help the Rebels but turnovers continued to plague MLWR with Mora converting them to points. Wasche started a mini Rebel run with a three pointer with Izzy Witz making a reverse layup under the basket to add two. Despite the Rebel effort, Mora led at halftime 38-24.

The Mustangs started off the second stanza with a 4-0 run until a three pointer from on top of the arc from Shannon Granquist quelled the streak, but Mora was able to continue their scoring run going up 45-27. Witz and Roach combined for five points to start a Rebel run that was added to by Maddie Volk but Mora answered on their end to stop the run. Kliniski completed an old fashioned three and Granquist scored eight straight points to make the score 57-44 Mora.

