The Moose Lake/Willow River Lady Rebels continued their quest to improve their record with two games this week against against Mora and Two Harbors. The Lady Rebels took a quick 4-2 lead over the Mustangs with under the basket rebound and put back by Lexi Kliniski and a long two from Hannah Roach. Both teams struggled to add to the total but eventually, Mora took the lead at 14-9 mid half. Roach and Madison Wasche added points for the Rebels. Offensive scoring off the press and Rebel turnovers lead to a Mora 8-0 run before Roach was able to sink a free throw but Mora answered with a free throw of their own making the score 26-12 Mustangs. Roach added three more to help the Rebels but turnovers continued to plague MLWR with Mora converting them to points. Wasche started a mini Rebel run with a three pointer with Izzy Witz making a reverse layup under the basket to add two. Despite the Rebel effort, Mora led at halftime 38-24.
The Mustangs started off the second stanza with a 4-0 run until a three pointer from on top of the arc from Shannon Granquist quelled the streak, but Mora was able to continue their scoring run going up 45-27. Witz and Roach combined for five points to start a Rebel run that was added to by Maddie Volk but Mora answered on their end to stop the run. Kliniski completed an old fashioned three and Granquist scored eight straight points to make the score 57-44 Mora.
In addition, Wasche’s nine straight points and a good defensive effort by Volk cut the Mora lead to eight mid stanza. Witz went 2/2 at the free throw line to bring MLWR within six at 63-57. A stolen ball by Kliniski on the Mora end led to Roach at the line but she was unable to convert. Alivia Menton added two at the end in a losing effort by the Rebels. Mora wins 69-59.
Madison Wasche led all Rebels scorers with 19 points, Hannah Roach had 13, Shannon Granquist contributed 11, Izzy Witz six, Lexi Klinisk five and Maddie Volk one.
“We started out a little slow but picked it up in the second half,” said Rachelle Wasche, assistant coach. “We had great momentum going and some fire under the girls but fell a bit short.”
Thursday, Feb. 2, MLWR traveled to Two Harbors to take on the Agates. Hannah Roach started off the Rebel scoring with a three from the top of the arc to take the lead 3-2 and Elle Nielsen added a three of her own after the Agates went up 7-3 to bring MLWR within one. Two Harbors score six unanswered points before Madison Wasche was able to connect on a three pointer from the corner (13-9). Shannon Granquist wasn’t to be denied a three of her own to bring the Rebels within two at 14-12. Both teams went on a scoring drought until the Agates found the bottom of the net adding four straight and Adelyn Szczyrbak added two for the Rebels (18-14). Each team traded baskets with Kliniski, Wasche and Roach tacking on eight for MLWR but the Agates were able to penetrate the defense to maintain control. Two Harbors led at the half 28-22.
Wasche started the second half scoring with a long two but the Agates connected on five straight points before Witz hit Jenna Beck inside for the easy two (33-26). Wasche’s six straight points moved the Rebels within 3 (33-30). Granquist added two and made a nice assist inside to Beck for another deuce to keep the Rebels within four (38-34). Nielsen sank another three after TH went 1/2 at the line giving the Agates a two point advantage (39-37). Roach gave the Rebels the lead by going 3/3 at the line (40-39) but TH hit a three to put the Agates back into the lead(42-40). Maddie Volk connected on a critical rebound and put back to tie the game at 42. Roach sank two more from the line to put the Rebels ahead at 44-42. Volk added another two after the Agates added six of their own (49-46). Wasche and Beck combined for another six points to round out the scoring for MLWR. The Rebels lose another close one 56-52.
“Again we started out a bit slow,” said Wasche. “Second half we came out stronger collecting more boards along with a few new offensive strategies which worked in our favor but our girls shyed away from tight defense in the end which helped Two Harbors number one shooter knock down a few key shots. Overall it was a great competitive game. We just have to work on our close end of game situations.”
Hannah Roach led all Rebel scorers with 15, Madison Wasche had 11, Jenna Beck contributed eight, Elle Nielsen added six, Shannon Granquist five, Adelyn Sczyrbak two, Lexi Kliniski two and Maddie Volk two.
