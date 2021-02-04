Lady Rebels basketball drops pair of games

The Moose Lake/Willow River girls took on Virginia Tuesday, Jan. 24th. The Blue Devils scored first with an under the basket layup. Maci Kukuk came up short on her first shot attempt however Virginia was unable to capitalize on their end. Monica MIkrot sank a three to put the Rebels up 3-2. The Rebels went scoreless until Natalie MIkrot hit a 3 at the 13:00 mark of the 1st half( 6-11). ML/WR went cold again but Maci Kukuk popped in a 3 pointer to make the score 9-13. Virginia scored 6 unanswered points before Skyla Thompson canned a free throw and a layup to increase the Rebel score to 12(-19). Virginia produced another 6 points but this time Ella Rhoades added a free throw and then a nice Kelli Granquist to Ella Rhoades bounce pass gave the Rebels another deuce (15-27). Natalie Mikrot sank a 3 to make the score 18-27( Virginia). The Rebels and Virginia traded baskets to finish off the 1st half. ML/ WR went into the locker room down 23-34.
Virginia posted the 1st shot of the 2nd half as ML/WR shooting went cold again. Neither team took advantage of each others short comings early in the 2nd half as Virginia’s free throw was the only point scored the first 4 minutes of the stanza. Virginia finally was able to hit a 3 only to be answered by Natalie Mikrot’s short jumper (25-37). Virginia tightened up its zone defense making it hard for the Rebels to have an inside game limiting their shots to the outside and the height of Virginia made it difficult for the Lady Rebels to defend under the basket. Emily Bohnsack, Grace Stephenson, Maci Kukuk, Natalie Mikrot and Kelli Granquist were able to contribute to the Rebels scoring in the 2nd half. The Lady Rebels fall 42-63.
Natalie Mikrot lead the Rebel scoring with 14 points, Maci Kukuk (9), Emily Bohsack (6), Ella Rhoades, Monica Mikrot, Grace Stephenson and Skyla Thompson each at 3 and Kelli Granquist (1).
“I think the first half of Virginia went well. We were competing and playing good defense. In the second half we gave up a lot of offensive rebounds and had turnovers that is what cost us the game”. Coach Mathson
Thursday, Jan 28th, the Rebels took on the South Ridge Panthers in Willow River. The Rebels started out well by stealing the ball from the Panthers during South Ridge’s 1st two trips down the floor but was only able to convert on one of those turnovers. The Panthers eventually scored a 3 to put South Ridge up by 1 (3-2). The Lady Rebels defense held the Panthers scoreless early in the 1st half, but ML/WR was unable to convert . Emily Bohnsack jump started the Rebel scoring with a 3 pointer giving the Rebels the lead (5-3). SouthRidge came back to tie the game at 5 and then again at 7. Both teams kept the game close answering each others baskets until the 5 minute mark when the Panthers pulled ahead 16-12. The Rebels were able to keep the score close the remainder of the half going into the locker room behind 26-31.
In the 2nd half, ML/WR and South Ridge traded baskets until about the 10 minute mark when the Panthers started to pull away.. South Ridge went on a 7-1 scoring spree before the Rebels were able to mount a comeback pulling within 3. The Panthers pushed their lead out to 6 points before a pair of N. Mikrot free throws and a press by the Rebels -that caused a steal - enabled Skyla Thompson to score an easy layup to pull ML/WR within 2. The Panthers were sent to the free-throw line due to a N. Mikrot foul that put them in the lead by 4. ML/WR was unable to score on the Rebel end of the floor. ML/WR lost a heart breaker 60-56
Natalie Mikrot lead the Rebel scorers with 33 points, Emily Bohnsack (9), Maci Kukuk (8), Skyla Thomspon (4) and Sarah Cristy (2).
I thought this was a very fun and competitive game, we rebounded better, played hard defense. We also made a huge comeback at the end of the game I thought we had it. We still need to get better everyday, limit turnovers, limited offensive rebounds, and play together more. Coach Mathson
Up next for the Rebels is Ashland and Two Harbors. Go Rebels!
