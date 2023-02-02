The Barnum girls basketball team welcomed the Esko Eskomos to Barnum High School for a big Polar League Showdown. Barnum came into the game rolling with an 11-game winning streak and an overall record of 13-1.
Esko entered the contest with a record of 8-6. The two teams battled in a tight matchup the entirety of the first half, before Esko jumped ahead and took with a victory by a score of 72-58.
The Barnum Pep Band was rocking and the Barnum faithful were ready to cheer on their hometown squad as the Bombers got going early off of the initial tip-off, with sophomore Janaya Jurek scoring the game’s first two points. Esko would answer quickly though, scoring 12 consecutive points, taking an early 12-2 lead. The Lady Bombers responded well to this early adversity, dumping the ball inside to senior Allison Marine on back-to-back possessions though, cutting the lead back down to six. And after a Jurek free throw and a three-pointer from senior forward Rayna Klejeski, the Bombers found themselves right back in the game, the scoreboard displaying a score of 10-14 in favor of Esko at the 12-minute mark.
The rest of the first half was mostly a back and forth affair, as the two teams traded baskets and stops. Barnum fell behind 16-24 after a small handful of turnovers coupled with some Esko offensive rebounds and second chance points. But again, the Lady Bombers refused to go away, responding with a pair of buckets in the paint by Marine and a three-pointer from Jurek. Jurek also added another two points to her total with a nifty spin move and finish, which made the score 29-30 with 1:27 remaining in the first half. Two unfortunate Barnum turnovers were converted into four quick points for the visitors just before the break, and Esko entered halftime leading 34-29.
Esko opened up the second half with some hot shooting, making multiple three-point shots as they took a commanding 53-36 lead. When all hope seemed lost though, the feisty Barnum squad put together another run, fueled by another Jurek basket in the paint and a three-pointer from Klejeski, reducing the lead to 10 points, 43-53.
Barnum head coach Mariah Minkkinen praised her team’s effort. “Even when we fell behind in the second half, our girls never quit playing hard,” Minkkinen said. “I am proud of our girls’ effort, and the fight they showed tonight.”
Esko went on to win the game, continuing to force Barnum turnovers and make a handful of three-point shots.
Games against tough opponents can often help teams notice both areas of strengths and weaknesses.
“Esko runs an effective full-court press, and tonight showed that it is evident our girls have gotten a lot better at handling the press over the last year,” Minkkinen acknowledged. “We need to continue to cut down on our turnovers as the season continues.”
Barnum’s Scoring:
Marine - 22, Klejeski - 16 (two three-pointers), Jurek, 14 (one three-pointer), Ella Heaton, four, Ali Collelo, two.
The Bombers rebounded from this loss, as a massive 21-2 scoring run propelled them to a second half come from behind victory on the road against a tough Swanville team the following day.
