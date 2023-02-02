The Barnum girls basketball team welcomed the Esko Eskomos to Barnum High School for a big Polar League Showdown. Barnum came into the game rolling with an 11-game winning streak and an overall record of 13-1. 

Esko entered the contest with a record of 8-6. The two teams battled in a tight matchup the entirety of the first half, before Esko jumped ahead and took with a victory by a score of 72-58.

