Lady Bombers volleyball takes the week

The Lady Bombers volleyball would take a pair of matches over the past week. First they would defeat the Cherry Tigers in 3 sets on October 13, then they would take down the Agates of Two Harbors in their home opener October 14.
Lacie O’Leary would lead the Bombers in the battle with the Tigers of Cherry in the first set knocking down 4 kills, 5 digs, 1 assist and 1 ace, in the close 25-19 victory. Lily Higgins would have 1 kill, and 1 dig. Olivia Bogenholm would add 1 kill, 4 digs, 4 assists and 2 ace serves. Reese Miletich would have 1 kill, 1 block, 1 assist and 2 digs. KayeLea Poirier would add in 2 digs. Alina Lekander would have 3 digs. Brooke Doran would have 15 assists and 1 ace serv. The second set would see the Tigers putting up a bit more of a fight as they would battle nearly point for point with the Bombers. Eventually the Bombers took control and the second set 25-23. O’Leary would come away with 7 kills, 1 assists and 2 digs. Miletich would add in 3 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs, and an ace. Lekander would have 2 kills, and 4 digs. Bogenholm would add 2 kills, 2 assists, 3 digs and an ace. Lynnsey Schatz would add 1 dig and an ace. Doran would come away with 23 assists and a dig. The Bombers would settle back in on the third set winning it 25-18. O’Leary would end the night adding in 4 kills and 2 digs. Lekander would add 3 kills and 4 digs. Higgins would add 2 kills and a dig. Miletich would add in 2 kills, 2 assists, 6 digs and 2 ace serves. Schatz would come in to the game and land 2 ace serves. Doran would add 17 assists and 8 digs to give the victory to the Bombers 3 sets to none.
The Bombers would next take on the Agates of Two Harbors with relative ease. Alina Lekander would lead the Bombers in the first set with 4 kills and 2 digs. Olivia Bogenholm would also put in 4 kills, and 1 dig. Reese Miletich would add 2 kills and 6 digs. Lacie O’Leary would add 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 dig and an ace serve. Lily Higgins would have 4 ace serves and 2 digs. Brooke Doran would have 6 assists, 1 dig and an ace serve. To give the Bombers the first set 25-5. The second set would see Doran putting up a complete domination from the service line as she would put in the perfect serve game, serving all 25 points, with 4 of them being aces. Bogenholm would have 6 kills, Higgins with 3 kills, O’Leary with 2 kills and Chloe Loucks with 1 kill. The Bombers would take the second set 25-0. The third set would have the Agates come back a little, but the Bombers would still overwhelm them. Miletich would have 3 kills and 1 assist. Bogenholm would add 2 kills and a dig, while Higgins would have 2 kills. Lekander would add 1 kill. Lynnsey Schatz would come into the game for 11 serves, 4 of them aces. O’Leary would have 1 ace, while Doran would put up 8 assists. The Bombers would take the night 3 sets to none.
