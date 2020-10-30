Lady Bombers take Eskomos to 5

The Barnum Bombers would host the Eskomos of Esko on Thursday the 22nd of October. The Eskomos would come out firing first as they hit hard and fast in the first set, taking it 19-25. Bombers Reese Miletich would lead the team in the first set with 2 kills. Olivia Bogenholm would add a kill, 1 dig and 1 ace serve. Alina Lekander would put up 1 kill, 1 dig and 3 ace serves. Brooke Doran would have 4 assists and 3 digs, while Lacie O’Leary would add in 3 digs. KayeLea Poirier would add 3 digs, while Lily Higgins would add in a pair of digs. The Bombers would come back hard in the second set to show the Eskomos that they were there to play taking the second set 25-21. O’Leary would lead the Bombers with 4 kills and 1 dig. Miletich following behind with 3 kills and 7 digs. Bogenholm would add 2 kills, 1 block and 3 digs, while Lekander would add in 1 kill and 1 dig. Poirier would have 2 digs. Chloe Loucks would add in 1 dig and 1 ace serve. Lynnsey Schatz would add in 1 ace serve, while Doran would come out with 10 assists and 2 ace serves. The Bombers would continue the attack on the Eskomos into the third set taking the third 25-21. Miletich would again take the lead for the Bombers with 3 kill, O’Leary would add 2 kill, 1 block and 5 digs. Bogenholm would have 2 kills, 1 block and 3 digs. Lekander would have 1 kill, 3 digs and an ace. Doran would have 9 assists and 1 dig. Poirier would add 4 digs, while Higgins would come away with 1 kill. The Eskomos would rally in the fourth set, determined not to let the Bombers end the night in four sets. The Eskomos would take the fourth set 16-25. O’Leary would again lead the Bombers in the fourth set with 2 kills and 5 digs. Lekander would add 1 dig and an ace serve. Doran would have 5 assists. Higgins would add 1 kill and 1 dig. Bogenholm would add 1 kill and 4 digs. Miletich would add 1 kill and 2 digs. The night would come down to a fifth and final set to see who would come out on top. This final set would be a back and forth battle. The Eskomos would finally come out on top taking the Bombers out 13-15. The Bombers would fight to the end but the Eskomos would prove to be just a little bit stronger in the end taking the night 3 sets to 2.
