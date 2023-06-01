featured Lady Bombers softball team continue winning ways into sections By jamie lund editor@mlstargazette.com Jun 1, 2023 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Safe on third base Jamie Lund Hallie Klavu makes the out on second during the second section 7A playoff game at Braun Park in Cloquet. Jamie Lund Hallie Klavu slides safe into second base during the second play off game at Braun park. Jamie Lund Jamie Lund Bombers pitcher Jamie Lund So close Jamie Lund Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The lady Bombers team headed to the final section 7A playoffs on Tuesday of this week in Grand Rapids. Their first game was against Cherry. They won one, lost one during the first round of playoffs at Braun Park in Cloquet. The girls took on Carlton/Wreshall for their first game and lost 1-0, then bounced back for an exciting win on their second game of 13-8. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRebels break long standing recordMemorial Day scheduleTaps across America continues new traditionPine County Sheriff’s office sees many changes, some alarmingMSOP assault under investigationRobin L. YoungbergRoss MunsonWhat does Memorial Day mean to you?Emily I. ClarkCarol A. VanDerWerff ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
