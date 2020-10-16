Lady Bombers outplay Silver Bay

The Lady Bombers would begin their shortened volleyball season with a run up the North Shore to take on the Mariners of Silver Bay, on Thursday the 8th of October. It would be a different feel to the volleyball game with no fans in attendance, even though earlier in the day there was a decision made by the state that limited fans would now be allowed in to see the game. There was just not adequate time to set up a procedure for allowing fans into the event. The Bombers would start out slow with the first set, but soon the nerves would settle down and the ladies would begin to play ball. Lacie O’Leary would lead the Bombers with 3 kills, 5 digs, 2 assists and 1 ace serve. Reese Miletich would add in 2 kills, 6 digs, and 1 assist. Lily Higgins would have 1 kill and 1 ace. Brooke Doran would have 16 assists and 2 digs. KayLea Poirier would have 1 dig. Olivia Bogenholm would put up 6 digs and 1 ace. Lynnsey Schatz would round out the first set for the Bombers with 3 digs, 1 assist and 3 ace serves. The Bombers would take the first set 25-15.
The second set the Bombers would look much more relaxed and would play a strong set as Lacie O’Leary would again lead the way with 6 kills, 6 digs, 3 assists and 1 ace. Alina Lekander would come into the lineup with 1 kill, 1 assist and 1 ace. Brooke Doran would have 26 assists and 2 digs. KayLea Poirier would have 4 digs. Lily Higgins would add 1 kill, 1 assist and 1 ace. Olivia Bogenholm would add 1 kill, 2 assists and 4 digs and 1 block. Reese Miletich would add in 1 kill, 1 assist and 6 digs. The Bombers would take the second set 25-19.
The third set would see the Bombers dominate the Mariners. Lacie O’Leary would again come out pounding with 4 kills, 1 assist, 6 digs and 1 block. Alina Lekander would add in 3 kills, 3 digs and 1 block. Brooke Doran would again add 23 set assists 1 dig and 4 ace serves. KayLea Poirier would add in 1 assist. Lily Higgins would add in 1 kill, while Olivia Bogenholm would bring in 2 kills, 2 assists and 1 dig. Lynnsey Schatz would add 1 dig, Reese Miletich would add in 1 kill, 2 assists, 2 digs, and 1 block. The Bombers would walk away from the third set with a score of 25-11, to give them the victory of the night over the Mariners 3 sets to none.
