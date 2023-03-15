The Lady Bombers wrapped up their impressive season with a 44-42 victory over the Upsala Cardinals to become the eastern sub-section 5A champions, before falling to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 50-76 in the section championship game. The Bombers finished the season with a record of 25 wins and just five losses, and advanced to the section championship game for the first time in several years.
The Upsala game tested the Lady Bomber’s level of perseverance, as Barnum trailed for almost the entirety of the matchup. Barnum entered the game located at Hinckley-Finlayson High School as the second seed, after a victory over Ogilvie, while the fourth–seeded Cardinals entered the matchup coming off of a big win over the top-seeded Braham Bombers.
Upsala carried that onward momentum into this game, and they built up a large 22-15 lead at the break. Upsala used high-energy and a great defensive effort to keep the Bombers in check throughout the first period of play.
Upsala continued their positive play in the second half, building the lead up to as many as 10 points, 28-18. With their backs against the wall, the Bombers went on a nice run though, to fight their way back into the game. Sophomore point guard Janaya Jurek, who was held scoreless in the first half, scored five consecutive points thanks to a three-pointer and a nice mid-range flip shot that cut the lead in half. After a handful of defensive stops spearheaded by freshman Ali Collelo, senior Allison Marine made a beautiful pass out of a triple team to find fellow senior Rayna Klejeski who knocked down a mid-range jump shot that got the game back to within one possession 25-28. After another steal on the defensive end, Jurek found a cutting Klejeski who scored in the paint, getting the Bombers within just one point, 27-28. Upsala wasn’t ready for their Cinderella run to end though, and they continued to hold onto a small lead for most of the second half.
The Barnum student section, which served the Barnum community very well during this playoff run, was sent into a frenzy thanks to a beautiful in and out connection between Jurek and junior Ella Heaton that resulted in a Jurek three-pointer, tying the game at 34 points apiece. But it wasn’t until the waning minutes of the game, that Marine, who finished the game with a double-double and a game-high 17 points, put back a missed Klejeki free throw to give the Bombers their first lead since the contest’s opening minutes 42-40. On the game’s final possession, leading 43-42 with just seconds left on the clock, Klejeski was sent back to the free throw stripe. Off of the miss, it was Marine who grabbed her 11th and final rebound of the game to seal the victory and send the Bombers to the championship game.
In the section 5A championship game, which took place at historic St. John’s University just outside of St. Cloud, B-B-E proved to be too tall of a task for the Bomber squad. The Bombers started the game off very strong as Klejeski had a pair of assists to Marine along with a basket of her own leading the Bombers to an early 6-3 advantage. B-B-E, who finished second place in the state just two seasons ago, used a full court pressure defense, coupled with sharpshooting on the offensive end to expand the first half lead. As the game came to a close, the hustle and effort of the Lady Bomber team could never be denied, and the support from their student section and community shined through despite the final result.
“It was a tough loss,” said Rayna Klejeski. “I thought we played solid, but the game didn’t fall our way.”
In their final game of the season, a handful of Bombers got into the scoring column, led by the Bomber’s three seniors: the University of Minnesota-Crookston-bound Klejeski with a team-high 18 points, Marine with 12 points and Jacinda Wright with six points via two three-point bombs.
