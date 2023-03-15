The Lady Bombers wrapped up their impressive season with a 44-42 victory over the Upsala Cardinals to become the eastern sub-section 5A champions, before falling to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 50-76 in the section championship game. The Bombers finished the season with a record of 25 wins and just five losses, and advanced to the section championship game for the first time in several years.

The Upsala game tested the Lady Bomber’s level of perseverance, as Barnum trailed for almost the entirety of the matchup. Barnum entered the game located at Hinckley-Finlayson High School as the second seed, after a victory over Ogilvie, while the fourth–seeded Cardinals entered the matchup coming off of a big win over the top-seeded Braham Bombers. 

