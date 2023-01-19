The Barnum Bomber girls basketball Team wrapped up a busy week, as they had games at Ogilvie, followed by two home games against Floodwood and Browerville. All three opponents entered their respective contests with winning records, presenting a difficult part of the schedule for the Bombers.

The first opponent, Ogilvie, was a Section 5A matchup, with the Bombers and the Lions both ranked within the top three teams in their side of the section. Ogilvie took control of the game early on, jumping out to a 13-8 advantage feeding off of their home court advantage. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0