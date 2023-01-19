The Barnum Bomber girls basketball Team wrapped up a busy week, as they had games at Ogilvie, followed by two home games against Floodwood and Browerville. All three opponents entered their respective contests with winning records, presenting a difficult part of the schedule for the Bombers.
The first opponent, Ogilvie, was a Section 5A matchup, with the Bombers and the Lions both ranked within the top three teams in their side of the section. Ogilvie took control of the game early on, jumping out to a 13-8 advantage feeding off of their home court advantage.
The Bombers responded well to the early adversity though, as senior post player Allison Marine scored back-to-back buckets, giving Barnum a 14-13 lead approximately half way through the first half. Senior forward Rayna Klejeski also got into the mix on back to back possessions, knocking down a nice three-point shot, followed quickly by a nice assist to Marine down low.
The Bomber lead quickly grew thanks to buckets from junior forward Ella Heaton, and the visiting Barnum team took a 33-23 advantage into halftime. In the second half, the hometown Lions took little time cutting the Bomber lead down to five points, but again, the lady Bombers responded to the pressure well, building their lead back up to 58-47 with eight minutes remaining. The Barnum offense was fluid in the second half, as almost every made basket came from an assist. The Bombers rolled through the rest of the contest, winning with a final score of 73 to 61. Klejeski led the Bombers in scoring with 23 points, joined by Marine in double figures with 19. Heaton chipped in nine points off the bench.
Next up was a matchup with longtime Polar League foe, the Floodwood Polar Bears. The fans in the Barnum gymnasium were greeted with an enjoyable and competitive first half as both teams were passing the ball well and making plenty of baskets early on.
After the fast-paced first half, Floodwood controlled a two-point advantage 37-35. Facing their second tough task of the week, the Bombers responded well again, using a strong post presence, along with some timely shooting, to take the victory, 57-55. This game, three Bombers found their way into double-digit scoring: Klejeski (16), Marine (15) and sophomore guard Janaya Jurek (15) including four three-point shots.
The Bombers third game of the week came against another key Section 5A matchup, with the Browerville Tigers making the trip out east to take on the Bombers.
Similar to the Ogilvie matchup, this game would put two of the top-ranked teams from the section against each other. The Bombers used a large rebounding advantage to take another victory, topping the Tigers 62-48.
