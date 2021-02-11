Lady Bombers continue to struggle

The Lady Bombers would head up the road to Grand Marais on Friday, February 5 to take on the Vikings of Cook County. The Bombers would strike first as senior Olivia Bogenholm would find room under the basket to score. The Vikings would soon answer back as they would put up the long outside shot for three. Anessa Davis would then take her turn at the basket and score for the Bombers. The Vikings and Bombers would battle it out on the court for the first half not letting either team run away with the game. At half time the Bombers would trail the Vikings 33-29.
The second half would see the Vikings taking control of the game and slowly opening up a lead on the Bombers. Senior Maddie Warnygora would lead the Bombers with 15 points, with Rayna Klejeski following behind with 10 points. Jacinda Wright would put up 9 points all from beyond the arc. Anessa Davis would have 8 points on the night, while Olivia Bogenholm would end the night with 7 points. Kendra Jurek would score for 4 points and finally Alicia Baker would round out the scoring for the Bombers with 2 points. The Bombers would eventually succumb to the Vikings 70-55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.