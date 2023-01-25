The Barnum girls basketball team hosted a conference matchup as the Two Harbors Agates took the trip down south. These two members of the Big School Polar League Conference are familiar opponents as they already played each other earlier this season, and the Bombers came out victorious 66-50.  

This second match up was a fast-paced affair with a lot of scoring. Barnum’s point total of 88 represents their highest point total of the season to this point. 

