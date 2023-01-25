The Barnum girls basketball team hosted a conference matchup as the Two Harbors Agates took the trip down south. These two members of the Big School Polar League Conference are familiar opponents as they already played each other earlier this season, and the Bombers came out victorious 66-50.
This second match up was a fast-paced affair with a lot of scoring. Barnum’s point total of 88 represents their highest point total of the season to this point.
Two Harbors came out of the gates very well early on in this game, knocking down a small handful of shots, including a deep three-pointer by senior Karly Holm, who ended the game with a game-high 40 points. Before fans were able to eat their first handful of popcorn, the visiting Agates were out to an early 7-0 lead. Barnum finally broke into the scoring column three minutes into the game, on an old-fashioned three-point play, as senior forward Rayna Klejeski got fouled while making a driving left-handed layup along with the following free throw. After this play, the Bombers began chipping away at the early Agate advantage. Barnum concluded back-to-back possessions with offensive rebounds and putbacks by senior Allison Marine and junior Ella Heaton, followed by a nice left-handed layup by freshman Ali Collelo which tied the game up at nine points a piece. A basket inside the paint by Marine gave the Bombers their first lead of the game, 13-12.
When asked about what spurred this turnaround after a slow start to the evening, sophomore point guard, Janaya Jurek, was quick to answer. “Energy,” Jurek said. “We just needed to gather more energy and match the energy that they were playing with.”
The Agates did not back down though, and the game was a back-and-forth affair for most of the first half as the two teams exchanged baskets and defensive stops accordingly. After a Holm scoop-layup cut the Barnum lead down to three points by a score of 28-25, the Bombers began their large run, a run that they would not look back from. A handful of Bombers got in the mix during this run, which began with another Klejeski three-point play. Two underclassmen, Collelo and Jurek seemed to gain confidence as both players made a handful of nice plays on both ends of the court during this stretch of the game, including a Jurek three-point shot and several baskets in the paint by Collelo. After a Klejeski basket inside off of a nice feed from Jurek, the Bombers entered halftime with all of the momentum on a 16 to 1 scoring run and a 44-26 lead.
In the beginning of the second half, the two teams went back and forth. Two Harbors knocked down multiple three-pointers and the Bombers continued to work the ball inside the paint. But Barnum continued to extend their lead, and a few minutes into the second half, Barnum found themselves ahead 58-38. The home team provided one more push as the lead got as large as 31 points. Within this second half stint, Collelo again provided a spark off the Bomber bench, making a pair of free throws along with multiple layups from the weak side of the Two Harbors defense. The play that really seemed to spark this second half Bomber surge was when the six-foot-two inch Marine took a charge on the far end of the court, sparking a large applause from the Barnum bench and crowd.
To close out the game, freshman Lucy Franek scored the final three points of the evening for the Bombers, making a free throw and a driving layup. This victory extended the Bombers winning streak to an impressive 10 games. Following this game, Barnum has an overall record of 12-1 and they are 3-0 within the conference.
