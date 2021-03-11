Lady Bombers climb over the Wrens

The Lady Bombers would travel to Wrenshall to take on the Lady Wrens on the 5th of March. The Wrens would be the first to score as they would jump out to the early 4-0 lead. Olivia Bogenholm would be the first to strike for the Bombers. Soon though it would be Rayna Klejeski would find her rhythm and would take control of the game, scoring 18 points in the first half. Bogenholm would add 5 points to the first half while Kyra Heaton, Anessa Davis and Kendra Jurek would all add in 2 points leading the Bombers to a 33-13 lead going into halftime.
The second half would belong to the Bombers as Rayna Klejeski would continue to add to her points total with 15 second half points giving her 33 for the night. Bogenholm would add in 2 second half points giving herself 7 for the night. Riata Klejeski would come off the bench for 5 second half points and that would be what she ended the night with. Janaya Jurek would find room to score 4 points in the second half to end her night with 4 points. Maddi Warnygora would drop in 2 points to give herself 2 points for the night. Kendra Jurek, Davis and Heaton would all end the night with 2 points. Jacinda Wright would go to the free throw line to land a pair of free throws for her 2 points for the night. Cora Berger would come off the bench late in the second half and find a way to drive to the basket for her first 2 varsity points of her career. The Bombers would come away with the 61-34 victory over the Wrens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.