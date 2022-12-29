The Bombers dominated the game against neighboring Rebels.
The ML/WR Lady Rebels took on the visiting Barnum Bombers on Monday, Dec. 19. Barnum took control early from the tip off as Rayna Klejeski took it in for a layup and Kendra Jurek hit a three to make the score 5-0. Allison Marine banked in an easy under the basket two pointer before Hannah Roach made a layup for ML/WR to get on the board.
“We are very proud of the effort our girls showed tonight,” said Barnum Head Coach, Melissa Minkkinen. “They played solid team defense and moved the ball well on offense.”
Madison Wasche and Lexi Kliniski added to the Rebel point total by hitting a jumper from the corner and a three pointer respectively to bring the score to 8-7 (Barnum) . That was the closest the Rebels could get as the play of Barnum’s R. Klejeski and A. Marine and the rest of the supporting cast started to heat up and essentially, put the game away for the Bombers. Hannah Roach added five, M. Wasche had three, Lexi Kliniski banked in two and Shannon Granquist sank a three pointer to round out the Rebel first half scoring. The Bombers took a 39-20 half time lead into the locker room.
“Even though we hadn’t practiced in almost a week, they played hard and were ready to go,” Minkkinen said.
Barnum controlled the second half as they out scored the Rebels 26-14. Klejeski and Marine dominated the inside game combining for 18 of their 26 second half points. Turnovers again dogged the Rebels giving the Bombers additional scoring opportunities. Rebel scorers in the second stanza were Roach, Wasche, Jenna Beck, Maddie Volk, Elle Nielsen, Adelyn Sczrybak, and Alivia Menton. Bombers win 65-34.
“All our girls got a lot of court time this week, which has given us some good insight on where we need to work on player individual development,” said Rachelle Wasche, Rebels assistant coach.
The Bomber’s Rayna Klejeski led all scorers with 27 points, Allison Marine had 23, Kendra Jurek, nine, Janaya Jurek, five and Ella Heaton one. ML/WR’s leading scorer was Hannah Roach with 10, Madison Wasche added seven, Lexi Kliniski contributed five, Shannon Granquist and Elle Nielsen each had three, Alivia Menton two and Maddie Volk and Adelyn Szczyrbak one.
The Lady Rebels traveled to Crosby to take on the Crosby/Ironton Rangers on Tuesday Dec. 20 and took another loss 91-35.
