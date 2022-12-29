bb
Jamie Lund

The Bombers dominated the game against neighboring Rebels.

The ML/WR Lady Rebels took on the visiting Barnum Bombers on Monday, Dec. 19. Barnum took control early from the tip off as Rayna Klejeski took it in for a layup and Kendra Jurek hit a three to make the score 5-0. Allison Marine banked in an easy under the basket two pointer before Hannah Roach made a layup for ML/WR to get on the board. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0