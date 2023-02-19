The Barnum girls basketball team hosted the Panthers from South Ridge in a big time Polar League showdown. Barnum entered the contest with an impressive record of 18 wins and three losses. South Ridge came to town with an impressive record of their own though at 17-4. This matchup did not disappoint the fans that rolled into the Barnum gymnasium as it took Barnum every single one of the 2,160 seconds the clock had to offer to take down the Panthers by a final score of 59-57. The entire game was played within a 13-point window, as neither team garnered a lead larger than eight points. 

 The Bombers opened up the game by scoring the first four points of the evening as the two senior post players Rayna Klejeski and Allison Marine each scored a basket in the paint. The back and forth game began in these early minutes of the game though, as South Ridge went on to create the first of many lead changes, scoring the next seven points to take a 7-4 lead. The two teams traded blows throughout the entire first half. After a jump shot from sophomore guard Janaya Jurek and an assist from Jacinda Wright to Klejeski, the Bombers led 14-13 with about five minutes remaining in the first half. A fury of Panther offense gave the visiting team what would be their largest lead of the evening, 21-16 with two minutes to go in the first half, along with all of the momentum. At this point though, the Bombers went on a key 14 to 4 point scoring run that tied over into the second half. The Bombers final seven points of the first half all came from the free throw line from Jurek and Marine.

