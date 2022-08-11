It was great to see summer baseball hopping at all age levels around Moose Lake this year. One of the areas most successful teams was the 16 and under lads from Barnum/ Moose Lake/ Willow River (BMW), playing Junior Legion baseball sponsored by Post 361 out of Sturgeon Lake. Strong hitting, pitching and sometimes fielding were on display when they took the field. When everyone was there, the top eight on the lineup card all boasted an average of .333 or higher and an on base percentage over .400. Top hitter on the season was eighth grader Layne Radzak, CF/C/IF, who displayed outstanding speed along with power to hit .430, slugging .634 with 16 of his 40 hits going for extra bases including an inside the park home run. He had a team leading 34 runs, 18 stolen bases, and a 1.111 OPS and was second with 26 RBI’s. Freshman Reese Bode, SS, was close behind batting .410 with 12 of his 41 hits booming for extra bases. He claimed a 1.023 OPS and led the team with 28 RBI’s.
Other top Beamer batsmen included freshman Eli Gilbertson, 2B/C, at .396 with 33 runs and 16 swipes. Eli was the master of putting the ball in play as he only struck out twice and walked just five times in 101 plate appearances. Sophomore Luke Dewey’s, IF/OF/C, sweet lefty swing led to a .360 average and a third on the team .955 OPS. Sophomore Joey Steen, 1B, clouted to a .354 tune, 19 RBI’s, and a .905 OPS. Freshman Landen Oetterer, OF, hit .351, freshman PJ Frisch, C/1B, .350 with 19 RBI’s, and added a team leading 17 walks, and sophomore Tyler Juhl, 3B, .333 with 23 runs scored rapping nine doubles. Other big contributors at the dish were freshman Elliott Wasche, OF, with 16 hits at .232; and eighth graders Magnus Koecher, OF/2B, 13 hits and .265; and Runo Larson, OF/3B, 12 hits and .267.
