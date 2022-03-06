The crowds ebbed and flowed as they admired and laughed at the row of 25 creative cardboard and duct tape sleds at the Denham Run Bar and Grille. Some were an obvious nod to Red Green, including popular quotes from the television show. Others were minimal effort with a few pieces of cardboard and duct tape and still others were very creative. There were sleds that looked like cars, some complete with red solo cup tail lights and paper plate steering wheels, a spicy taco sled and an elaborate large orange pumpkin steered by Cinderella.
The excited participants ranged in age from five years and up.
Andrew Dorman, 6, flew down the hill in his cardboard skid steer, creating a huge puff of snow at the bottom before slowly sliding to a stop.
His brother Abel, 5, was very excited.
“It was a fun race,” Abel said. He explained that his cardboard plane was a family project.
The majority of the 13 and over races were adults. They had as much fun as the under 13 group.
The girls scouts sold cookies at their booth, while another group sold raffle tickets. The raffle ticket sales raised $700 for the Wounded Warrior program.
