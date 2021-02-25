Huskies slip past the Lady Bombers

The Lady Bombers would travel to Isle to take on the Huskies on Thursday, February 18. The Huskies would control the opening tip, but it would be the Bombers’ Rayna Klejeski that would put the first points on the board. The Bombers would jump to a 12-0 run with Klejeski, Anessa Davis and Kyra Heaton all finding the hoop. Davis would put up a couple nice 3’s in the first half to push the Bombers to a 20-11 lead going into halftime.
Just into the second half the Huskies would find themselves on a 10-0 run to close in on the Bombers. Late into the game we would see the Bombers trading scores back and forth, as they would tie up the game 4 times before the Huskies would take the final lead and take down the Bombers 42-41. Free-throws would be the down fall of the Bombers as they would only connect 5 for 22 from the line for 23%, while the Huskies would connect with 12 of 18 from the line at 66%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.