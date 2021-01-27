Huge Polar League victory for Rebels’ hoops

The Moose Lake Willow River boys’ basketball team were host to Crosby-Ironton on Tuesday, January 19 and visited Esko on Saturday, January 23 at 1:00 p.m.
Esko (0-3) is the two-time defending Section 7AA champions and the Rebels’ main rival. The Rebels (3-0) have lost to the Eskomos every year for the last ten years. The Rebels varsity boys’ basketball loss to the Eskomos last year was still fresh on their minds. Late in the second half of last year’s game at Willow River, the Rebels led by 13. In the last minutes of the game, MLWR was called for two technical fouls and the game ended 75-73 Esko. The Rebels look forward to the Esko game every year but more so this year, because of how last year’s game ended.
With 9:27 left in the first half, the Rebels were up by 9, 23-14, but at the half-time buzzer the Eskomos had closed the gap and were only trailing by one. In the second half, the Rebels took charge, with a steal by Kurhajetz, an Esko foul, and a drive in the paint by Watrin, the Rebels were soon up by 10 and never trailed. Rebels won 87-70. It was a clean swept, because they defeated Esko in football this fall also.
Rebels are quick, love to run, have great outside shooters but are able to get in under the basket when they want, making them difficult to guard. If opponents defend the perimeter, the Rebels just take it to the hole. Coach Cummins said, “When we are balanced, that’s when we are at our best.”
Esko’s cheerleaders and Spirit Squad, decked out in cut-offs and white tank tops and carrying school flags, were in the front rows to support their players.
Junior guard Logan Orvedahl led the Rebels with 27 points making five from beyond the arch all in the same spot. Brady Watrin added 21, Mason Olson 16, Duane Broughton 9, Landin Kurhajetz 8, and Phillip Sheetz 6. Rebels were 8 for 14 from the line for 57% and Esko was 13 for 16 for 81%
For Esko Eli Blue had 19, Riley Fischer 16, Nick Swanson 12, McCoy Perich 8, Joe Randa 7, Mason Perich 5, and Brett Lillo 1.
Tuesday, 7AA Section team, the Crosby-Ironton Rangers (2-2) coached by Dave Galovich, Neil Tesdahl and James Fort brought their squad to the Moose Lake gym. The Rangers start three juniors and two seniors.
The Rebels rotated their squad into the game and at the half led 40-26. Junior Carson Turk for the Rangers brought the ball down the floor quickly, was strong to the basket, difficult to stop and led their team with 20 points. Rebels were five for seven for 71% from the line and made eleven three-point shots, with Phillip Sheetz made four of them. The Rebels won this game 86-59.
Scoring for MLWR were Brady Watrin with 24, Mason Olson 22, Phillip Sheetz 14, Logan Orvedahl 13, Kurhajetz 6, Carter Johnson 4 and Sam Dewey with 3.
Scoring for Crosby-Ironton were Carson Turk 20, Gabe Kramer 10, Frank Meyer 10, Jordan Oerhlein 9, Dietrich Winegarner 8 and Evan Miller with 2.
Brady Watrin was named Athlete of the Week by Legends Rock 96.5 radio station in Cloquet.
The Rebels are number one is the Section 7AA standings, followed by Pequot Lakes, Pierz, and Pillager.
On Friday, January 29, South Ridge will come to Moose Lake for a 6:15 game. On Friday, February 5, MLWR will host Two Harbors. The JV will play at 5:45 and the varsity at 7:15. Check out the Moose Lake School website to see the game electronically.
