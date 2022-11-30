The Star Gazette asked coaches several questions about their thoughts and expectations for their teams for this season. The basketball teams have only held a few practices when the questions were sent out.
1. Who are the head and assistant coaches this season? Head Coach Paul Dewey. Assistant coaches Ryan McKeon, Pat Dewey
2. Who are the returning starters for this season? None
3. Who are some new faces this season that you expect to make an impact? Jimmy Walker, Jayden Alleman, Owen Loew, Luke Dewey, Nolan Nelson, Adam Neumann, Hunter Van Heel, Reese Bode, Eli Youngs
4. What do you expect to be your team’s biggest strengths? Defense, patient offense, hustle/effort
5. What do you expect to be the biggest challenge for the team this season? Inexperience at the varsity level
6. What are your overall thoughts for this season’s team in terms of goals and expectations? These boys have been consistent winners at all levels and I expect, despite the lack of varsity experience, they will compete at a high level and I have high expectations for this season. I expect they will come together and play great team basketball.
schedule
Thursday, Dec. 1 v Proctor at Proctor High School 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6 v Rock Ridge at Willow River High School 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8 v Aitkin at Aitkin High School 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 12 v North Woods at Willow River High School 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13 v Duluth Marshall at Marshall School, Duluth 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15 v North Woods at Moose Lake High School 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16 v Cook County at Cook County High School 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20 v Mesabi East at Mesabi East High School 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29 v Litchfield at St. Cloud Cathedral - North Gym 12:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30 v Melrose Area at St. Cloud Cathedral High School 12:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6 v Wrenshall at Wrenshall High School 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 9 v East Central at Willow River Schools 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10 v Rush City at Moose Lake High School 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13 v Carlton at Willow River High School 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20 v Esko at Esko High School 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24 v Grand Rapids at Moose Lake High School 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27 v South Ridge at Willow River High School 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31 v Duluth Denfeld at Moose Lake High School 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3 v Two Harbors at Willow River High School 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7 v Crosby-Ironton at Willow River High School 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10 v McGregor at McGregor High School 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14 v Chisholm at Chisholm High School 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16 v Cloquet at Willow River High School 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17 v Barnum at Willow River High School 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24 v Pequot Lakes at Pequot Lakes 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28 v Pillager at Pillager High School 7:30 p.m.
