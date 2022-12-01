The Star Gazette asked coaches several questions about their thoughts and expectations for their teams for this season.
1. Who are the head and assistant coaches this season?
Head: Reilly Fawcett Assistants: Nate Painovich, Michaela Belanger
2. Who are the returning starters for this season?
A couple of our key forward returners are Sandra Ribich (14G, 22A, 36 pts), Megan Hattenberger (17G, 13A, 30 pts), and Gracie Hartl (17G, 6A, 23 pts). Key defensive returners are Hallie Klavu (13G, 21A, 34 pts), Jorja Jusczak (5G, 8A, 13 pts), and Mallory Hartl (1337:02 game minutes and .938 SV%).
3. Who are some new faces this season that you expect to make an impact?
We were a very young team last year so most of our girls are returning players. We did get a few younger girls that will make an impact on the junior varsity team (Reese Nordstrom, Khloey Schmidt, and Paige Koecher). We are hoping that these girls can step up into a varsity role throughout the season.
4. What do you expect to be your team’s biggest strengths?
Our biggest strength is that we are a very close knit group with determination. We fell short last season and we are looking for redemption. Our girls have put countless hours into preparing themselves for this year over the summer and it shows in the first couple weeks of practice.
5. What do you expect to be the biggest challenge for the team this season?
Our biggest challenge will be our numbers and depth. In order to sustain a junior varsity, we have our varsity players playing at least a period of jv. We are also in one of the toughest sections. I have no doubt that we can overcome these challenges and our girls believe that, as well.
6. What are your overall thoughts for the team in terms of goals and expectations?
Our expectations for this year is to be the hardest working team on the ice. We know that we might not be the most skilled team, but hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. One goal that we have is to make it in the section final this year, but we have to focus on one practice at a time and one game at a time. We have a tough section with Proctor/Hermantown, Marshall, Hibbing, CEC and we are looking to get redemption this year. Our girls were extremely dedicated this summer and it has shown in these first couple weeks of practice. We also wanted a tougher schedule to prepare us for playoffs.
Girls hockey schedule
Thursday, Dec. 1 v North Shore at Riverside Ice Arena 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6 v Two Rivers/St. Paul at West Saint Paul Arena 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13 v Chisago Lakes at Riverside Arena 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15 v Duluth at Riverside Arena 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20 v Hibbing/Chisholm at Hibbing Memorial Arena 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23 v Simley at Vets Arena 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3 v Proctor/Hermantown at St. Luke’s Sports & Event Center 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5 v Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Northwoods Ice Arena 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6 v North Shore at Rukavina Arena 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 9 v Hibbing/Chisholm at Riverside Arena 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12 v Duluth Marshall at Mars Lakeview Arena 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13 v Gentry Academy at Riverside Arena 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17 v Northern Lakes at Riverside Ice Arena 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19 v Northern Tier at Riverside Ice Arena 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21 Hayward Co-Op at Riverside Arena Cancelled
Thursday, Jan. 26 v Duluth Marshall at Riverside Arena 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27 v Dodge County at Riverside Ice Arena 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb .2 v Pine City Area at Riverside Ice Arena 7:30 p.m.
