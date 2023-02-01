The Lady Rebels are enjoying a good season with an 11-9-2 record.
The game against Duluth Marshall wasn’t pretty, but the following night’s game against Dodge County went better. Marshall boasted a few good stick handlers that moved the puck very quickly and past goaltender Mallory Hartl. Hartl made 42 saves against Marshall, while the Rebels had 16 shots on net.
“Duluth is a very good team and they had us on our heels all game,” said Head Coach Reilly Fawcett. “They won puck battles and possessed the puck. We lacked in getting shots and winning battles. We played complacent against Duluth.”
The Rebels picked up the pace in the second period, but were no match for Marshall’s defense that night.
Friday went much better for the team as they corrected a few issues from the night before. Hartl guarded the net against Dodge County, only letting in one goal in the third period.
Sandra Ribich scored a short handed goal on a pass from Lily Kahara at 1:37 in the third.
“I saw an open lane and I knew Sandra was open back door, so I shot towards her stick for a tip or rebound,” said Kahara. “When she scored it was super exciting. Me and Sandra get super hyped after goals and I look forward to the hockey hugs.”
“I was sitting back door and it popped right out to me,” said Ribich, who plays center. “It felt super awesome because we have worked really hard and things were not going our way, so to get a good play and have it work felt super accomplishing.”
Dodge County answered back at 11:03 with a power play goal from Nora Carstensen, assisted by Abby Simons.
“Our game against Dodge County was night and day,” said Fawcett. “I thought we started to come together as a team on Friday night versus Thursday night…we started doing the little things and playing as a team. We won battles, got the puck deep and played with determination and grit.”
The game went into overtime and ended in a 1-1 tie.
The Rebels play Chisago Lakes at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Riverside Arena and the final game is 7:30 p.m. against Pine City Area, also at Riverside Arena.
