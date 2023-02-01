The Lady Rebels are enjoying a good season with an 11-9-2 record.

The game against Duluth Marshall wasn’t pretty, but the following night’s game against Dodge County went better. Marshall boasted a few good stick handlers that moved the puck very quickly and past goaltender Mallory Hartl. Hartl made 42 saves against Marshall, while the Rebels had 16 shots on net.

