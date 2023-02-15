The Rebels girls hockey season came to an abrupt ending after a tough loss to higher ranked Marshall.
The girls were very excited when they won their first playoff game against Hibbing.
The Rebels girls hockey season came to an abrupt ending after a tough loss to higher ranked Marshall.
The girls were very excited when they won their first playoff game against Hibbing.
“There was a sense of urgency and determination to get revenge on the team that knocked us out last year,” said Reilly Fawcett, head coach. “We played simple hockey and did all the little things that we needed to do to beat them.”
Goaltender Mallory Hartl also made her 2,000th varsity save as a sophomore during the game.
“It was very exciting,” said Hartl. “It’s a huge accomplishment.”
She said her next goal is for the team to win the section championship and play at the state championship before she graduates.
Fawcett said she feels that the team improved all season long. She intentionally scheduled games against tougher teams to challenge the girls and help prepare them for the playoffs.
“Every day we stepped on the ice, we had the mentality to get better with every opportunity we had,” said Fawcett. “We improved in a lot of aspects such as D zone, under handling the puck, puck protection and more.”
The team played against Marshall on Saturday, Feb. 10, in Cloquet for their second playoff game. The girls flew onto the ice ready to play, but seemed to fall apart for a bit in the first.
“We gave up four goals in the first period, which is uncharacteristic of us, but we never gave up,” said Fawcett. “We came out strong in the second and third periods and fought until the very end.”
The Marshall team pummeled Hartl during the first. They managed to outskate the girls most of the time and outshot them two to one.
“They are a skilled team and they have speed which is what killed us in the first period,” said Fawcett. She added that they were aware of Marshall’s strengths and worked to be prepared in the practices before the game.
The Rebels played up to Marshall and held them off for the second and third periods of the game. Hallie Klavu scored the lone goal for the Rebels during the third period.
Fawcett said that overall the girls had a good season and look forward to next year. The young Rebels team won’t lose any varsity players to graduation next year and will have a few girls move up from the U12 team.
“We will rely heavily on our experience and leadership next year to take this team to a whole new level next year,” said Fawcett. “It is an optimistic future for Moose Lake Area girls hockey.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.