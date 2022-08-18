Athletes around the state prepare for the upcoming fall sport season, including the Rebels and Bombers.
This week marks the first week that coaches and students can be in the gym or on the field. “Moose Lake /Willow River looks to advance to the state tournament again this year, representing Section 7AA, said Andy Dahl, Rebels assistant football coach. “The focus for the first week of practice is on conditioning, player safety, and the basics of their offense, defense and special teams.”
Cross Country kicks off the season at Chub Lake in Carlton at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25
The Rebels volleyball team heads to Hinckley-Finlayson High School for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
The football team hits the Willow River field against Hermantown at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The Bombers volleyball team heads to Esko for their first game of the season at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
The first Friday night Bomber football game will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 at their home field.
