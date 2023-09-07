Moose Lake Willow River Barnum’s cross-country running team made the long road trip up to the North Shore Challenge on the Pincushion Mountain trails by the Gunflint Trail of Grand Marais. The race directors always announce that this course is the most challenging of courses on the cross-country running schedule. 

 The other teams at the meet were Duluth East, Cloquet, North Shore, South Ridge, and Carlton-Wrenshall. The MLWRB varsity girls finished fourth out of six teams and the boys finished fifth out of six teams. 

