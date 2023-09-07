Moose Lake Willow River Barnum’s cross-country running team made the long road trip up to the North Shore Challenge on the Pincushion Mountain trails by the Gunflint Trail of Grand Marais. The race directors always announce that this course is the most challenging of courses on the cross-country running schedule.
The other teams at the meet were Duluth East, Cloquet, North Shore, South Ridge, and Carlton-Wrenshall. The MLWRB varsity girls finished fourth out of six teams and the boys finished fifth out of six teams.
Medal winners are the first 15 to finish. Forty-four girls ran the 5K race. Sophomore Brooklyn Wasche finished 16th with a time of 22.11:8. Olivia Jutila time was 23:01.2, Nia Petry 23:06.6, Ella Heaton 26:04.8, Isabel Dewey 26:07.3 and Danica Wyman 27:16.5.
For the 56 varsity boys running, Elliott Wasche came in seventh to receive a medal with a time of 18:05.2. Eoghan Heaslip time was 19:16.0, Max Petry 20:0.0, Eli Youngs 20:38.2, Chet Giersdorf-Thompson 21:32.6, Willard Wasche 21:55.3, Eric Ellingson 23:58.8, and Jeremiah Countryman 25:32.6.
There were 30 participants in the girls’ 4K. Medal winners were Bella McCall third place with a time of 18:29.3 and Kaylin Mortensen seventh 19:30.9. Katelyn Youngberg’s time was 23:00.5 and Jess Goble 24:08.6.
Thirty-three runners ran in the boys’ 4K. Tobin Swimeley’s time was 21:13.5 for MLWRB.
The boys’ 2.6K included 38 runners. Ethan Heaslip’s time was 10:26.8 sixth place and won him a medal. Blaike Skalko-Olesiak time was 11:25.8, Jackson Ketchmark 11:55.4, Brendan Zinter 12:18.4, Nathan Ellingson 12:45.8, Richard Wasche 13:07.2 and Rowan Wallace15:46.8.
