Flyers slide past Rebels Men

Riverside Arena would see the Rebels hosting the Flyers of Bagley/Fosston on January 22. The Flyers would strike first with 9:26 left in the first period. The rebels would attack but the first period would end with the Flyers leading 1-0.
The second period would belong to the Rebels as their first score would come with 16:16 left in the first period. A couple minutes later the Rebels would score their second goal of the night with 14:20 left in the second period. The second period would end with the Rebels leading 2-1.
The third period would be a faster paced match up as both sides would push to build points. The Flyers would tie the game up with 13:13 left in the third period. A few minutes later the Flyers would take the lead with 9:20 left in the third period. 23 seconds later the Flyers would add another point to their lead giving them a 4-2 lead with 8:57 on the clock. The Rebels however would not be deterred as they would find room to score with 6:43 left in the period bringing the game to 4-3. About a minute and a half later the Rebels would tie the game with what seemed to be an easy shot for a goalie to block. The Rebels would tie the game at 4-4 with 4:05 left in the period. The third period would come to a close with a 4-4 tie and forcing overtime. Overtime would be short lived as the Flyers would slide the puck past Rebels’ goalie Henry Dammer just 15 seconds in. The Flyers would take the victory in overtime 5-4 over the Rebels.
