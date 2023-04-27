My team captains this year are senior Ryan Manahan and junior
Kira DeCaigny. My assistant coach is Trisha Manahan.
The boys varsity team has three returning experienced players to anchor the boys team this year. They are seniors Ryan Manahan, Layne Wickstrom and Brady Coughlin. I am looking to add first time varsity players junior Cobe Kirk and sophomore Peyton Fanth to the mix.
For the girls team, I am returning four varsity players: Junior Kira DeCaigny, and sophomores Maddie Koecher, Megan Swenson and Avery Westendorf. We will also add a second year player to varsity, eighth grader Arie Koecher.
As far as team goals and priorities, we just need Mother Nature to cooperate so that the golf courses can dry out and open up so that we can have a golf season. We have been confined to hitting into nets inside the school and putting in the library. Probably the first time my kids get to hit golf balls on grass will be when we can play our first Conference match. Based on last year, if we can get that fourth decent score from one of the newer players for the boys team to add to the team score (four best individual scores count for team score in golf), we have a chance to compete for the conference championship this year. At Sections, the competition ramped up last year with the addition of some larger schools that were moved into 7A. So while teamwise it will be a difficult challenge, I am hoping that we can get one or more of my senior boys to earn a State Individual Qualifier.
For the girls team, I am hoping that they can improve on last year’s performance and possibly be in the mix at the end for the Conference Championship. For both teams, until we start playing our conference schedule, I really have no idea how we will compare with the other schools in the Great River Conference. No one has been able to play any actual golf yet, so no one knows how this shortened season will play out.
Our main goal for the Barnum golf program is that the students who participate have a very positive and enjoyable experience learning and playing the game of golf. Golf is a game that you can play your whole life, so we want them to enjoy the game as much as Trisha and I have enjoyed it. In the process, if we can fulfill team or individual goals as far as All Conference players, Conference Championships or State Qualifiers, well that would be the icing on the cake!
My final word would be....enough of being stuck inside, come on sunshine and warm weather, the kids are anxious to play golf!
Barnum golf schedule
May 3 Purple Hawk Country Club noon,
May 4 Grand National Golf Club 2 p.m.
May 10 Izaty’s Golf and Yacht Club 10 a.m.
May 17 Izaty’s Golf and Yacht Club 10 a.m.
Some meets may have been rescheduled and are not on the schedule yet.
