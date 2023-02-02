bb

The Moose Lake Willow River Rebels boys’ basketball team played in two exciting contests this week at the Willow River School. The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks, Class AAA visited on Tuesday. On Friday, the South Ridge boys were in town. The Rebels’ shooting was up and down in both games, but they proved to be the better team, defeating Grand Rapids 47-43 and South Ridge 59-57 in overtime. 

 The Rebels’ defense kept the Thunderhawks’ game close finishing the half with 21-21 tie game. The Rebels outscored Grand Rapids in the second half 26-22. With 26 seconds left in the game, the Rebels led 46-43. Grand Rapids fouled Eli Youngs who made the free throw putting the Rebels up 47-43. Grand Rapids was unable to score again before the end of the game.                                                    

