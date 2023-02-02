The Moose Lake Willow River Rebels boys’ basketball team played in two exciting contests this week at the Willow River School. The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks, Class AAA visited on Tuesday. On Friday, the South Ridge boys were in town. The Rebels’ shooting was up and down in both games, but they proved to be the better team, defeating Grand Rapids 47-43 and South Ridge 59-57 in overtime.
The Rebels’ defense kept the Thunderhawks’ game close finishing the half with 21-21 tie game. The Rebels outscored Grand Rapids in the second half 26-22. With 26 seconds left in the game, the Rebels led 46-43. Grand Rapids fouled Eli Youngs who made the free throw putting the Rebels up 47-43. Grand Rapids was unable to score again before the end of the game.
The Thunderhawk’s leading scorer was six-foot-three. Danny Markovich scored 12 points, and freshman Joe Sutherland at six-foot-two hit three-threes and a free throw. For the Rebels, Luke Dewey led the team with 14, which included five free throws. Adam Neumann finished with 12, Eli Youngs eight, Jimmy Walker seven and Nolan Nelson with six. Owen Loew had limited playing time because of an injury. Dewey, Youngs and Walker each had one from beyond the arch. Dewey led in assists with three, Walker and Neumann each had two. Walker had a big night grabbing 13 rebounds. Dewey had five and Youngs with four. Walker had three steals.
“In the Grand Rapids game, we were tied at 21 at the half and we came out strong in the second half against a very good 3A team,” said Head Coach Paul Dewey. “It was a defensive battle which was back-and-forth until the end. We were able to pull out the win.”
The South Ridge Panthers were 9-4 coming into the contest on Friday. They have two six-foot-nine boys that park in under the basketball and bat away any shots coming their way. At halftime the Panthers were in the lead 22-19. During the game the Rebels were down by 15 points a couple times. That didn’t stop the boys. They just kept shooting, although their shooting percentage was not very good.
With 1:42 left in regulation time, the score was 44-47 South Ridge. At 1:09 the score was 46-47. The Rebels had two-time outs left, and they used one of them. With 11.3 seconds left, Panthers led 46-49 but the Rebels had the ball and Nolan Nelson dribbled down into their own court. As the clock ran down, Nelson hit a three to tie up the game and send it to overtime.
In overtime with the clock running down to zero, the Rebels were down 56-57. Dewey was fouled making a layup and hit the free throw to put the game away for MLWR 59-57.
Nelson led the team in scoring with 13, Neumann 12, Loew eight, Walker eight, Youngs eight, Dewey five and Alleman five. For South Ridge, Austin Josephson led with 18, Slayton Stroschein 16, Theodore Yellowrobe 15, Gavin Willeck six, and Eli Coon two. Yellowrobe made five threes.
Walker had nine rebounds, followed by Dewey with four, and Loew and Youngs both with three. Youngs led in steals with five, Loew four, and Dewey three. Youngs had five assists and Nelson three.
“In the South Ridge game, we faced one of the biggest front courts in the state and their two six-foot-nine players hurt us early,” said Paul Dewey. “We were down twice by 15 points, but our boys battled back. We had trouble scoring against their big guys all night. Nolan Nelson hit a buzzer beater three to tie it and sent it to overtime. Luke Dewey made an and one to seal the victory for us.”
Monday, Jan. 30, the Rebels had a road trip to Grand Marais to play Cook County. Tuesday, Jan. 31, they hosted Class 7AAA Duluth Denfeld. On Friday, Feb. 3, they will play Two Harbors in Willow River. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Crosby-Ironton will be in Willow River. Come out and support your local athletes.
