August 3rd North Pine Bar would host ETC softball at Duquette. ETC would step up to the plate first and immediately get their bats going, scoring 2 runs and leaving 2 men on base. North Pine Bar would next step up to the plate and drive in 1 run while leaving 2 runners on base. The second inning would find ETC again driving in 2 runs while leaving 2 runners stranded. North Pine Bar would find the ball in the bottom of the second inning driving in 3 runs while leaving 2 runners stranded on base to tie the game up at 4 runs each. Top of the third inning would see ETC driving In 1 run while stranding 3 runners on base. North Pine Bar would continue to swing the bat as they would drive in 3 runs in the bottom of the third while leaving just 1 runner stranded on base. Top of the fourth inning ETC would find a way to get their bats going once again and drive in 8 runs. The ETC defense would stand strong in the bottom of the fourth inning not allowing North Pine Bar to score and stranding 3 runners on base for North Pine Bar. The fifth inning would see North Pine Bar’s defense returning the favor and preventing ETC from scoring and forcing them to leave 2 men stranded on base, while they would drive in a single run in the bottom of the fifth inning. The sixth inning would see ETC driving in 3 runs while North Pine Bar would drive in 2 runs, giving ETC a 16-10 lead going into the seventh inning. ETC bats would again come alive in the top of the seventh inning as they would drive in 6 more runs, while holding North Pine Bar to nothing in the bottom of the seventh inning. North Pine Bar’s defense would hold strong in the eighth and ninths innings not allowing ETC to score in either at bats, while North Pine Bar would drive in 4 runs in the eighth and 2 runs in the ninth innings. The efforts of the North Pine Bar would come up short as ETC would walk away with the 22-16 victory for the night.
