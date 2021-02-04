The Lady Bombers would host the Lady Eskomos of Esko Thursday, Jan. 28. The Lady Bombers would have their hands full as the Eskomos would show up to play. The first half would see the Eskomos outscoring the Bombers 38-10. Anessa Davis would lead the Bombers with five points, coming from a nice layup to a beautiful outside jumper. Rayna Klejeski would find herself driving to the basket for two points and then a few moments later standing on the free-throw line to add another point giving her three first half points. Jacinda Wright would find herself on the free-throw line to sink a pair of shots to give her two first half points.
The Bombers would fall farther behind in the second half as the Eskomos would out score the Bombers 39-9. Bombers’ Rayna Klejeski would add five points to her night three of which would come from the free-throw line. Kyra Heaton would find a way to get two points on the board, Meanwhile Sister Ella Heaton would find herself on the free-throw line to drop through a pair of baskets to give her, her first two varsity points. The Bombers would fall 77-19 in the end to the Eskomos.
