The Moose Lake Willow River Rebels boys’ basketball had a road trip Friday up to Esko to play the 8-2 Eskomos. MLWR was missing several varsity players, due to injuries.  

 The Rebels are not tall; eight of the 13 Eskomos were over six-feet tall, giving the Rebels a definite disadvantage. Esko had lost to Maple Grove, a 5AAAA school, and Perham from Section 8AA. The Eskomos are ranked ninth in Class AA in the state. Perham is ranked fifth. Maple Grove is ranked seventh in the state in Class AAAA. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0