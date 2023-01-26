The Moose Lake Willow River Rebels boys’ basketball had a road trip Friday up to Esko to play the 8-2 Eskomos. MLWR was missing several varsity players, due to injuries.
The Rebels are not tall; eight of the 13 Eskomos were over six-feet tall, giving the Rebels a definite disadvantage. Esko had lost to Maple Grove, a 5AAAA school, and Perham from Section 8AA. The Eskomos are ranked ninth in Class AA in the state. Perham is ranked fifth. Maple Grove is ranked seventh in the state in Class AAAA.
At halftime, Esko led 46-20. Eskomos’ six-foot-five Braedyn Male, was inside next to the basket, blocking any Rebel shots that came his way. Jimmy Walker slowed down Esko’s Makoi Perich to only 12points at the half, 18 for the game. Perich had put in 34 points on layups and from the line on Tuesday against Duluth Denfeld. Perich was unable to swish his three-point attempts. Carter Zezulka, six-foot-two, led the Eskomos in scoring with 22.
“Esko’s size and physicality created a lot of difficult match-ups for us,” said Head Coach Paul Dewey. “We stuck with our game plan for the most part on defense and were able to hold their best player in check.”
The final score was 89-59, Esko. The Rebels’ overall shooting percent was 41 and they were 19 for 40 in two-point attempts. MLWR shot 17 times from beyond arc, making only three. From the line, they were 12 for 17. The Rebels had 12 assists and pulled down 25 rebounds.
“We did not shoot well in a situation against a pressure defense with a great rim protector,” said Dewey. “We need to do a better job shooting from the perimeter and pulling up and shooting 10-foot jump shots instead of taking it right at the rim protector.”
Adam Neumann had three treys and led the MLWR team in points with 18. Walker had 11, Nolan Nelson 10, Luke Dewey eight, Eli Youngs eight, Elliott Wasche two, and Reese Bode two.
“At this point in the season, we need to just keep getting better each week,” said Dewey. “Hopefully we will get some of our players back that are suffering from injuries.”
The Rebels welcomed the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks (1-10) of 7AAA on Monday, Jan. 24. On Friday, Jan. 27, the South Ridge Panthers (8-4) will be in Willow River. Monday, January 30, the boys will travel north to Grand Marais for the Cook County Vikings (2-7) game. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Duluth Denfeld Hunters (7-9) of 7AAA will meet the Rebels in Willow River. Come out and support your local teams.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.