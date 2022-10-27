Moose Lake Willow River played the Rush City Tigers on Wednesday, Oct. 19, because of the short week for students due to Minnesota Education Association meetings. The Rebels also honored the parents and the seniors.
Rush City’s Andrew Thole kicked off to the Rebels to start the game. Owen Loew, Jaxsyn Schmidt, Kaden Robbins, Dawson Mortensen, and Luke Dewey rushed and Adam Neumann passed to Jimmy Walker and Jakob Mossberg for two first downs to the Rush City 40-yard line. The Rebels had to punt, but got the ball right back.
“It was definitely a dog battle. Lots of flags, cost us a lot, like getting in the red zone,” said Rebel middle linebacker/tight end Jimmy Walker. “Our defense played very, very well and it was a very tough game.”
Eight minutes into the game, Rebels had third down with three-yards to go on the Tigers 45-yard line, Robbins took the hand-off and went the 45-yards for the only touchdown of the game. Sam Knezevich booted the ball through the uprights, to give the Rebels a 7-0 lead and the only points on the board at the end of the game.
The Rebels’ defense held the Tigers to only two first downs in the game while the Rebels had 15. The Rebels moved the ball, but kept getting penalties that were drive killers and pushing them back.
“We kept hurting ourselves with penalties,” said Coach Dave Louzek. The second quarter started with an attempted field goal from the 17-yard line that was far left at the south end of the field. With 8 seconds left until halftime, the Rebels had fourth down on the Tiger’s one-yard line and couldn’t get in for the score.
After the halftime break, the game ball just changed hands back and forth. The Rebels maintained control for two, three, or four first downs mixed with 13penalties. Then the defense would stop any attempt by the Tigers to advance for a first down.
Rush City had the ball with 26 seconds left in the game. They ran a hook and ladder, the running back took off, getting to the 50-yard line before Dewey downed him to end the scoring threat and the game.
Schmidt rushed 26 times for 118 yards of the total 280 Rebel rushing yards. Robbins rushed 8/90 yards, Mortensen 4/38, Loew 6/33, Dewey 1/5, and Knezevich 2/2.
Adam Neumann had 86-yards in the air, Rush City had 7-yards. Loew had one reception for 26-yards, Jimmy Walker 1/20, Jakob Mossburg 2/19, Schmidt 1/12, and Knezevich 2/9 yards. Rebels total yards was 366 to the Tiger’s 44.
“Our defense won the game for us tonight,” said Louzek. When two good teams play each other, the score should be low. We are used to scoring a lot of points.”
After the game ended and the players shook hands, the Tigers came over in front of the bleachers, waved and yelled “Thank you!”
This Rebel victory decided the Northeast Blue conference championship. “Conference championship is nice but we are looking forward to the sections. In practice, we will fix the offense, and the penalties, that are drive killers,” said Louzek.
The Rebels are now ranked eighth in the state QRF rankings. The Rebels 7-1, start off the playoffs with a bye on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Rebels will play on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. in Willow River the winner of Hinckley-Finlayson 4-4 and Mesabi East 2-6 game that was played in Hinckley Tuesday. The Section 7AA finals will be in Esko at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
The top 10 Class AA football teams in Minnesota are: Minneapolis North, Eden Valley-Watkins, St. Agnes, Jackson County Central, Chatfield, Barnesville, Concordia Academy, Moose Lake Willow River, Royalton, and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.
