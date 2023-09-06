3. Who are some new faces this season that you expect to make an impact?
Boys: Willard Wasche, Eli Youngs, and Layne Radzak
Girls: Nia Petry
4. What do you expect to be your team’s biggest strengths?
I think our leadership and work ethic are our biggest strengths for both the boys and girls teams. We have a great group of kids in our program.
5. What do you expect to be the biggest challenge for the team this season?
The biggest challenge for both teams is the great competition provided by the other teams in our section. Section 7A has great kids and coaches.
6. What are your overall thoughts for this season’s team in terms of goals and expectations?
I think both teams have a shot at finishing high in Section 7A this year. The boys have a lot of vacancies to fill left by our seniors from last year, but they seem up to the task. I think our girls team should be improved from last year, so it’ll be fun to see what they can do come the end of the season.
Schedule
1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Pincushion Trail, Grand Marais
4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at Pattison park Golf Course, Superior, Wisc.
4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Northwestern meet, Norwood G.C.
4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 Hibbing Golf Course
4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 Mn National Golf Course, McGregor
1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 Pincushion Trail, Grand Marais
4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 Proctor Golf Course
TBD Thursday, Oct. 26 section 7A meet
Saturday, Nov. 5 state meet at St. Olaf College, Northfield
