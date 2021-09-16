On Thursday, September 9 the Rebels cross country team headed to the Dan Conway Classic at the Nemadji Golf Course in Superior, Wisconsin. Once again it was a beautiful day for a race with temps around 75 degrees, a light wind off the lake and partly cloudy skies. Compared to the hilly course last week, this was mostly flat with some rolling hills to run on and the kids took advantage with some really nice times. There were 13 schools represented at this meet from both Wisconsin and Minnesota. The junior high teams ran a 3Km race while the Junior Varsity (JV) and Varsity teams ran a 5Km race.
The top 10 JV runners for both boys and girls received ribbons and the top 15 Varsity runners received medals. Congratulations to Chance Lunde, Ryden Anderson, Isabel Dewey and Brooklyn Peterson on receiving ribbons and medal winners Amelia Olson, Rayna Klejeski and Brooklyn Wasche. Also the coaches were very happy to see the Rebel Varsity girls team receive a trophy for their second place finish in the meet.
Once again the coaches were proud of all the runners and how they all improved their times from last week, with many of the kids setting seasonal and career PR times. The Rebels next meet is Tuesday, September 21 at the Norwood Golf Course in Lake Nebagamon Wisconsin followed by the Milaca Mega Meet on Saturday September 25.
Girls Junior High
60 runners
Sophie Petty 24th 14:51.1
Abby Vargo 26th 15:26.2
Nia Petry 50th 19:46.9
Boys Junior High
65 runners
Ledger Johnson 35th 13:57.4
Jackson McDowell 39th 14:13.4
Girls JV
31 runners
Isabel Dewey 6th 25:25.2
Brooklyn Peterson 10th 26:44.2
Lillia Jordan 18th 29:32.2
Sophie Gunderson 24th 31:01.2
Boys JV 3rd out of 6 teams
81 runners
Chance Lunde 4th 20:03.5
Ryden Anderson 6th 20:20.2
Carl Halverson 13th 21:07.7
Magnus Koecher 16th 21:16.3
Eli Youngs 17th 21:33.4
Matthew Bohnsack 24th 21:54.9
Chet Giersdorf-Thompson 38th 22:52.2
JJ Skalko-Olesiak 41st 23:23.9
Max Petry 45th 23:33.6
Daniel Mikrot 52nd 24:51.3
Girls Varsity 2nd out of 10 teams
69 runners
Amelia Olson 11th 22:11.6
Rayna Klejeski 13th 22:27.0
Brooklyn Wasche 15th 22:28.0
Shannon Granquist 16th 22:30.4
Lilly Petty 26th 23:48.4
Ella Heaton 28th 24:06.7
Elle Nielson 41st 25:14.6
Boys Varsity 6th out of 11 teams
79 runners
Joseph Mikrot 24th 19:12.5
Gavin Thiry 29th 19:27.6
Murray Salzer 33rd 19:51.1
Elliott Wasche 35th 19:54.8
Johnny Danelski 44th 20:22.8
Shawn Bailey 45th 20:32.2
Zach Youngs 47th 20:44.7
