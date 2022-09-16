With temps in the mid 80s and windy conditions, the MLWRB Cross Country runners had a battle against the elements during their races at the Dan Conway Classic at Pattison Golf Course south of Superior, Wisconsin on Thursday, Sept. 8. The only thing saving them was the cloudy skies and the openness of the golf course so the wind would help keep them from overheating too much.

The meet consisted of three teams from Wisconsin; Northwestern, Superior and Hayward along with 11 teams from Minnesota; MLWRB, Duluth East, North Shore, Cloquet, Hermantown, Marshall, Denfeld, Carlton-Wrenshall, Cromwell-Wright, Esko, and Lakeview Christian Academy. Cross country is divided into three different divisions, A AA and AAA. All team,s usually run at the same time against each other. Some meets will divide results but most do not. Teams like Duluth East are a AAA team and will dominate a race, while most are either a AA or like MLWRB are an A team. So results can sometimes look off for A teams when actually they may be doing great against AAA and AA teams.

