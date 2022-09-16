With temps in the mid 80s and windy conditions, the MLWRB Cross Country runners had a battle against the elements during their races at the Dan Conway Classic at Pattison Golf Course south of Superior, Wisconsin on Thursday, Sept. 8. The only thing saving them was the cloudy skies and the openness of the golf course so the wind would help keep them from overheating too much.
The meet consisted of three teams from Wisconsin; Northwestern, Superior and Hayward along with 11 teams from Minnesota; MLWRB, Duluth East, North Shore, Cloquet, Hermantown, Marshall, Denfeld, Carlton-Wrenshall, Cromwell-Wright, Esko, and Lakeview Christian Academy. Cross country is divided into three different divisions, A AA and AAA. All team,s usually run at the same time against each other. Some meets will divide results but most do not. Teams like Duluth East are a AAA team and will dominate a race, while most are either a AA or like MLWRB are an A team. So results can sometimes look off for A teams when actually they may be doing great against AAA and AA teams.
The junior high boys and girls ran a 2.5k race followed by the girls and boys varsity 5k race. The Rebel girls had a nice showing with the team finishing fifth out of the 14 teams along with the boys having another strong showing with a third place finish. The top 15 runners in the varsity races received medals with Shawn Bailey nabbing one for his 13th place finish.
Coach Adam Whelan congratulated runners Abby Vargo, Tobin Swimeley, Eric Ellingson and Jeremiah Countryman on their first 5k race. He said he also congratulates Danica Wyman, Eli Berger, Eoghan Heaslip, Daniel Mikrot, Max Petry and Chase Clausen on running their career best times. He hopes all runners strive for that goal.
The Rebels will take this week off and will resume competition on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the John Woodbury Invitational in Lake Nebagamon Wisconsin at the Norwood Golf Course. After that they head North to Hibbing on Thursday, Sept. 29.
