Moose Lake Willow River softball team played four games this week and won all four by ten or more. They hosted Eveleth-Gilbert on Monday, May 3, winning 11-1 in five innings and Two Harbors on Tuesday, May 4, winning 16-1 in four innings. Thursday, May 6, the team traveled to Grand Marais to compete with Cook County. The Rebels won 24 to 1 in four innings with the frigid wind blowing off the lake. On Friday, Virginia’s team came to the Willow River Softball Field losing 10-1 in seven innings.
MLWR’s pitcher Sarah Christy pitched all five innings against Eveleth-Gilbert, striking out 7, no earned runs, walking 3, and allowing 4 hits. Christy was 3 for 3 at the plate, scoring 4 runs and batted in 3 runs. Natalie Mikrot hit 2 doubles, scoring 3 runs. Sandra Ribich’s hit, scored 2 runs. Janna Bode went 2 for 2, batted in a run. Maci Kukuk’s hit scored 2 runs. Gabby Gamst was 2 for 3 at the plate. Hannah Roach had 3 stolen bases. Final score was 11-1 Rebels.
At the Willow River Field against Two Harbors, winning pitcher Alexis Hoffmann pitched all four innings allowing no earned runs, 4 hits, no walks and striking out 4. Ribich hit a double and single driving in 4 runs. Bode was 3 for 3 driving in 3 runs. Megan Hattenberger had 2 hits. Hallie Klavu scored 4 runs and Mikrot 2 runs. Hoffmann hit a double scoring 2 runs. Final score was 16-1 Rebels.
At Cook County, Christy pitched all four innings allowing 1 earned run, 1 hit, striking out 7 and walking 1 player. Klavu had 3 hits driving in 3 runs. Mikrot hit a double and single scoring 2 runs. Hoffman hit a single and double. Bode’s 2 hits batted in 3 runs. Kukuk was 2 for 2 scoring 3 runs. Gamst went 2 for 2, batting in 2 runs. Hattenberger scored 3 runs. Lily Kahara hit a triple, drove in 3 runs in her 2 for 2 appearances at the plate. Final score was 24-1 Rebels.
Friday was their last game of the week in Willow River against Virginia. Hoffman pitched all 7 innings, striking 8, walking 2 and one earned run. Mikrot hit a homerun, double and single, scoring 4 runs. Christy hit a home run, scoring 2 runs. Klavu had 3 hits at 4 plate appearances, batting in 3 runs. Kahara scored 2 runs. Final score 10-1 Rebels.
The Rebels will play Cherry at the Willow River Softball Field at 4:30 on Friday, May 14 and the Duluth East on Monday, May 17, at 4:00. Tuesday, May 18, they will travel to Robbinsdale Cooper High School for a 4:30 game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.