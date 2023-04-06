The University of Wisconsin Superior track hummed with teenage energy as the high school athletes converged on the college for the annual Polar League Conference meet. Students ran relays, jumped, leaped over bars and pole vaulted as they tried to set their best scores or beat old ones.
“The kids did a great job competing,” said Noah Jurek, Rebels head coach. “Some of them had less than a 12 hour turn around from our Friday night meet. Micah Thompson set a new personal best with his jump of 37’10”.”
The Cromwell-Wright boys team won the meet, said Head Coach Dave Foster. He said the girls took seventh place. The teams are a bit smaller than average with 20 boys and 10 girls.
Cardinal junior Emaleigh Olesiak won the girls 1600 meter race with a time of 6:02.73 and senior Noah Foster won the boys with a time of 4:38.94. Olesiaks team also took second at the 4x4.
“It felt good,” said Olesiak. “It was nice to get to racing again.” She said her goals for the season is to get back to the state meet this season. Her smaller goals are to get back to her personal best times and be all conference again.
Jurek said that Lucas Chesbrough is an up and coming ninth grade student that impressed him early in the season when he placed in the 60 m hurdles, high jump and long jump.
India Johnson, Lexy Anderson, Khloey Schmidt and Evelyn Johnson took second in the girls 4x200 m relay.
Schools are working to clear the snow off of area tracks as quickly as possible so the meets can stay on schedule.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.