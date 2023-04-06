The University of Wisconsin Superior track hummed with teenage energy as the high school athletes converged on the college for the annual Polar League Conference meet. Students ran relays, jumped, leaped over bars and pole vaulted as they tried to set their best scores or beat old ones. 

“The kids did a great job competing,” said Noah Jurek, Rebels head coach. “Some of them had less than a 12 hour turn around from our Friday night meet. Micah Thompson set a new personal best with his jump of 37’10”.”

