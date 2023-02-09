Carlton County was buzzing about this girls basketball matchup as the Barnum Bombers, who entered the game with a record of 16 wins and two losses, were set to host the Cromwell Cardinals, coming to town boasting a record of 16-4.
Fans from both communities braved the snow, and stormed into the Barnum High School gymnasium to witness this matchup between two of the top girls basketball teams in the area. The two longtime Polar League foes met earlier this season in Cromwell, and the Cardinals won the early season matchup by a score of 62-49. This second time around was a different story though, as the visiting Cardinals would need two overtime periods to outlast a scrappy Barnum squad. The Cardinals wound up heading home to northwestern Carlton County by a score of 56-53.
Barnum scored the first points of the evening as junior guard Kendra Jurek had the first of her several assists with a nice lob pass to senior center Allison Marine for two points down low. Cromwell was quick to answer as Cromwell’s lone senior Sascha Korpela knocked down a three-pointer, presenting fans with the first of many lead changes within the game. After three consecutive layups for the Cardinals, Barnum head coach Mariah Minkkinen took the first timeout of the game as the hometown squad found themselves behind 4-9, six minutes into the game. As this back and forth affair unfolded, this early five point lead for the Cardinals turned out to be just about as large as the lead for either team would get. Barnum came out of this timeout with a nice run of their own consisting of a three-point play from senior forward Rayna Klejeski, and a couple of nice baskets by freshman wing player Ali Collelo. After a Collelo fastbreak basket, Barnum retook the lead 10-9. Thanks to a handful of baskets in the paint from the pair of Barnum seniors, Klejeski and Marine, Barnum built up what would be their largest lead of the evening, 18-14 at about the six minute mark in the first half.
As soon as Barnum took the lead though, the game see-sawed back in the Cardinals favor, as sophomore forward Isabella Anderson scored six straight points by herself, resulting in a 23-18 lead for Cromwell. Barnum battled back again, scoring the game’s next five points, including a driving hook shot by Kendra Jurek. To wrap up a wildly entertaining first half, Cromwell’s Mya Gronner knocked down a three-pointer which gave Cromwell a slight 26-23 lead at the intermission.
The second half, and the two overtime periods to follow, presented a playoff atmosphere as both teams prepare for their respective playoff runs. Barnum came out of the second half gates ready to roll, scoring the first seven points of the period, tilting the game back in Barnum’s favor 30-26. This streak of Barnum scoring included two more Kendra Jurek to Marine connections and a three-pointer from sophomore point guard Janaya Jurek. But after a nice lob pass to Sienna Anderson, the Barnum advantage was back down to one point, prompting a Barnum timeout.
The back-and-forth affair continued throughout the second half as both teams seamlessly traded baskets and defensive stops with one another. After a nice pass from Anderson to a cutting Korpela, Cromwell pushed their lead to the largest spread of the evening, 41-35.
Facing their largest deficit of the game with four minutes to play, Barnum refused to go away and battled back once more. Off of a beautiful inbounds play, Klejeski hit an open three-pointer. This basket was quickly followed by another Kendra Jurek to Marine connection, cutting the lead back down to one point.
After a scrum in the middle of the court, with both teams relentlessly pursuing a loose ball, it was the younger Jurek sister, Janaya, getting fouled while diving for a loose ball and making a free throw to tie the game with under two minutes to play.
Soon after the previous scrum, there was another scurry for a loose ball in which Barnum gained possession late in the game. This hustle-play resulted in yet another K. Jurek to Marine basket in the paint, and Barnum regained a lead late in the game. After clutch free throws by Collelo and a basket from Korpela for the Cardinals, the game was destined for extra minutes to determine a winner, tied at 45 points a piece.
In the first overtime period, Cromwell gained a daunting four point lead, before Klejeski scored four points of her own, sending the game toward a second overtime period.
Coach Minkkinen was quick to praise her team’s effort
“I’m proud of our girls’ toughness,” the third year head coach stated. “Our girls continuously played through adversity and never gave up.”
Barnum struck first in the final period of play, as Marine scored in the paint one last time, giving the Bombers a 53-51 lead. Unfortunately for the hometown team, this was the final time the pendulum would swing their way. It was the senior, Korpela, once more who scored the games final three points and Cromwell left town with a 56-53 victory.
Coach Jeff Gronner acknowledged the back and forth game.
“It was back and forth all night. A lot of ups and downs throughout the game. We did a lot of things well, and also made our fair share of mistakes,” said the longtime Cardinal coach. Gronner also recognized an improved Barnum team. “They are tough to match up with inside,” said Gronner. “Barnum has gotten a lot better since early in the season and we knew that coming into this game.”
The loss knocks down the Lady Bomber’s record to 16-3.
