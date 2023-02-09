Carlton County was buzzing about this girls basketball matchup as the Barnum Bombers, who entered the game with a record of 16 wins and two losses, were set to host the Cromwell Cardinals, coming to town boasting a record of 16-4. 

Fans from both communities braved the snow, and stormed into the Barnum High School gymnasium to witness this matchup between two of the top girls basketball teams in the area. The two longtime Polar League foes met earlier this season in Cromwell, and the Cardinals won the early season matchup by a score of 62-49. This second time around was a different story though, as the visiting Cardinals would need two overtime periods to outlast a scrappy Barnum squad. The Cardinals wound up heading home to northwestern Carlton County by a score of 56-53.

