1. Who are the head and assistant coaches this season? Head Coach - Chris Gamst, Assistant Coaches, Pete Steen, Seth Gamst, Josh Gamst.
2. Who are the returning starters for this season? Jaxsyn Schmidt, Sam Knezevich, Gavin Mlaskoch, Everett Gamst, Peter Knezevich, Dalton Slama, Dawson Fjosne, Ryden Anderson, Gavin Anderson, Jordan Bird, Max Petry, Richie Balut, Braden Parzy.
3. Who are some new faces this season that you expect to make an impact? Goalie Eli Gilbertson, defensmen Ethan Dresel and Henry Wyant, forwards Colin Prachar, Joey Olson, Michael Larson, Jarek Casperson and ninth grader Gavin Gamst.
4. What do you expect to be your team’s biggest strengths? Team speed and the ability to do the little things great. If we can master the little things the big things will fall into place.
5. What do you expect to be the biggest challenge for the team this season? Goals against average, we had a very high GAA last season. We need to work extremely hard to lower that number. It will take a total buy-in to team defense.
6. What are your overall thoughts for this season’s team in terms of goals and expectations? We want to have an extremely high compete level. Regardless of the situation we are going to play hard and the right way for 51 minutes. We will have fun and lastly expect to win.
Is there anything else that you think readers might like to know about your team? From what I have seen so far in the first few days of practice they are a great bunch of kids with a strong work ethic. They want to learn to be the best hockey players that they can be.
boys hockey schedule
Thursday, Dec. 1 v Mora/Milaca at Mora Civic Center 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6 v Greenway at Hodgins-Berardo Arena 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8 v WSFLG at Lodge Center Arena 7p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10 v Ely at Ely Ice Arena 1p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16 v Ashland at Moose Lake 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17 v North Shore at Riverside Arena 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27 v Ely at St. Luke’s Arena, Proctor - Bill McGann Holiday Classic noon
Wednesday, Dec. 28 v Bagley/Fosston at St. Luke’s Arena, Proctor - Bill McGann Holiday Classic noon
Thursday, Dec. 29 v Brookfield at St. Luke’s Arena, Proctor - Bill McGann Holiday Classic 3 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6 v Mora/Milaca at Riverside Arena 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10 v Hibbing/Chisholm at Riverside Arena 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14 v Pine City Area at Pine City Civic Center 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17 v Becker/Big Lake at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20 v Lake of the Woods at Riverside Arena 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21 v International Falls at Bronco Arena, 15th Avenue, International Falls, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24 v Ashland at Pat O’Donnell Civic Center, E4972 Jackson Rd, Ironwood, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28 v Willmar at Riverside Arena 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31 v WSFLG at Riverside Arena 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3 v Becker/Big Lake at Riverside Arena 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7 v North Shore at Lake County Arena 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10 v Ely at Ely Ice Arena 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14 v Proctor at St. Luke’s Sports & Event Center 7 p.m.
