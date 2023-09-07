3.Who are some new faces this season that you expect to make an impact?
Aili Lund, 11, Janaya Jurek, 11, Ava Nyquist, 10, MaKenna Nordstrom, 10, Kennedy Berthiaume, 10 and Alizondra Collelo, 10th grade.
4.What do you expect to be your team’s biggest strengths?
We have a great group of returning seniors who have set a positive tone for the year. All of the girls are fired up and ready to put what we’ve been working on into play. Having so many returning players has been a huge strength.
5.What do you expect to be the biggest challenge for the team this season?
Stepping up our level of play and being competitive at the AA level. We have to move to AA this year and that is going to be a huge adjustment come playoffs, but the girls know the level of play that will be expected of them and are up for the challenge.
6.What are your overall thoughts for this season’s team in terms of goals and expectations?
Starting the season with all new coaching staff has been exciting and terrifying at the same time! The girls have responded well to new systems and are using the foundation Coach Newman built to push themselves to learn new things. One of our big goals this year is communication and learning to play as a cohesive team. Also, understanding that everyone is important and has a role to fill. And of course working hard to win!
schedule
7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, v Two Harbors at TH
7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, v Floodwood at Floodwood
7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 v Esko at Esko
9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Crosby-Ironton High School Tournament
7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, v Carlton-Wrenshall at home
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, v Cook County Independent School district at home
7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, v South Ridge at home
7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 3, v McGregor at McGregor
7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, v Cromwell at home
9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, tournament
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, v Silver Bay at home
7 p.m. Thursday, Oct 12, v Cherry at home
7 p.m. Monday, Oct 16, v Hinckley-Finlayson at HF
7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 17, v Mountain Iron-Buhl at home
