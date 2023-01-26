On a relatively warm January evening, the Barnum boys basketball team played host to the visiting Hilltoppers of Duluth Marshall. The Bombers entered this non-conference matchup with a record of 8-3, with the visiting Hilltoppers coming in with a record of 1-10.

The Bombers offense got rolling early on as senior forward Layned Wickstrom knocked down an early three-point shot, quickly followed by a nice jump shot by fellow senior Brady Coughlin, assisted by Wickstrom. Quickly after this hot start though, the Barnum offense cooled off, and Marshall began to take advantage of several Barnum turnovers and an inside advantage, leading toward a 14-5 Duluth Marshall advantage at the 11 minute mark.

