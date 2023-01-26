On a relatively warm January evening, the Barnum boys basketball team played host to the visiting Hilltoppers of Duluth Marshall. The Bombers entered this non-conference matchup with a record of 8-3, with the visiting Hilltoppers coming in with a record of 1-10.
The Bombers offense got rolling early on as senior forward Layned Wickstrom knocked down an early three-point shot, quickly followed by a nice jump shot by fellow senior Brady Coughlin, assisted by Wickstrom. Quickly after this hot start though, the Barnum offense cooled off, and Marshall began to take advantage of several Barnum turnovers and an inside advantage, leading toward a 14-5 Duluth Marshall advantage at the 11 minute mark.
The tide began to turn though, as junior point guard Carlos Beckstrand began to get going, as Beckstrand scored five consecutive points off of a three-pointer and a nice runner, as he sliced his way through the Hilltopper defense. This was the beginning of a big time Bomber run.
Marshall took a time out, but the Bombers came out of this brief break ready to go. After back-to-back Bomber three-pointers (by Coughlin and junior Hayden Charboneau), Barnum took their first lead at 18-16 since the very beginnings of the game. And after another deep Charboneau three-point bomb, the Bombers concluded their massive 16 to 2 scoring run, taking a 21-16 lead.
When asked what he thought fueled this big surge by the Bombers through the middle part of the first half, senior Ryan Manahan was quick to praise his team’s defense. “Pressure defense,” Manahan said. “I think we really started to pressure their shooters.”
The Hilltoppers finally broke back into the scoring column, ending this Barnum streak with a three-pointer of their own. On this same play, the Bombers were also called for a foul on the potential rebound, giving the ball right back to the Hilltoppers which allowed them to make an additional three-pointer, giving Marshall a rare six-point possession, giving them what would end up being their final lead of the contest 22-21.
The Bombers responded well, rounding out the first half with back-to-back Beckstrand runners, a Charboneau three-point bomb, and two free throws from sophomore center Bryce Ferguson to round out the scoring in the first half. Barnum entered the break with a 33-26 lead.
A confident Barnum squad controlled the second half of the game. Quickly out of the break, Coughlin knocked down a three-point shot to give Barnum their first double-digit lead of the game.
One of the highlights from the evening came on a play in which Ferguson made an incredible hustle play, diving out of bounds to save the ball, which led to a crowd-pleasing three-pointer from Wickstrom. An 8-2 Barnum spurt spurred the Hilltoppers into taking a quick second half timeout.
Another highlight from the evening occurred at about the 12 minute mark as
Manahan hit a cutting Wickstrom for a beautiful alley-oop. This basket was quickly followed by a Beckstrand layup and a Coughlin three-pointer as the Bombers extended their lead to 20 by a score of 55-35.
The remainder of the game was highlighted by two buckets by freshman big man Brock Hurst, and a free throw by senior Gavin Thiry capped off the scoring for the Bombers as they took the victory 77-54.
The Bomber offense seemed to find a lot of rhythm. When asked about the fluidity of Barnum’s offense, Coughlin pointed out the chemistry the Bombers seem to be building.
“We know where each other are going to be on the court,” said Coughlin. “We have a good flow going right now.”
Barnum’s record now stands at an impressive 9-3.
Scoring for the Bombers: Beckstrand 21 (one three-pointer), Charboneau 21 (four three-pointers), Coughlin 13 (three three-pointers), Wickstrom 12 (two three-pointers), Brock Hurst five, Ferguson four and,Thiry one.
