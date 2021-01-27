Bombers fall to Agates

The Barnum Bombers Ladies would play host to the Agates of Two Harbors on Thursday the 21st of January. Both teams would start out slow but it would soon be the Bombers taking the lead with Olivia Bogenholm and Rayna Klejeski putting up 7 first half points, followed by Maddie Warnygora with 5 points. Kyra Heaton and Riata Klejeski would Finnish the first half scoring with 2 points each. The Bombers would go into halftime with a 23-15 point lead over the Agates.
The Agates would regroup during halftime and come out in the second half with a vengeance as they would begin to drop in a few long balls, meanwhile the Bombers would struggle to find their rhythm in the second half. The Agates would out score the Bombers 30-19 in the second half to give them the 45-42 victory over the Bombers. The Agates would keep tight reins on both Bogenholm and Rayna Klejeski to virtually no points. Bogenholm would end the night with 11 points, while Warnygora would also end the night with 11 points, 9 of which would come from beyond the ark. Rayna Klejeski would end the night with 9 points. Jacinda Wright would put up a pair of baskets in the second half for 4 points. Kendra Jurek would put up a basket in the second half for 2 points on the night. Heaton would end the night with 2 points, while Riata Klejeski would end the night with her first varsity basket for 2 points for the night. Annessa Davis would go to the free-throw line to sink 1 of 2 for 1 point for the night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.