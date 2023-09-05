Opening match-up between neighboring schools moves the Little Brown Jug over to the Barnum Bombers after 25 years in the hands of Moose Lake Willow River Rebels. In regulation time the two teams were tied 16-16. The game went into two overtimes to determine the winner. The final score was 22-28 Barnum. MLWR has been on the winning team since 1998. Barnum has not been on MLWR’s schedule since 2019. The rivalry for the “Little Brown Jug” dates back at least 73 years. The oldest date on the jug itself is 1950.
For the 2023 football season Barnum has been moved up and reclassified as a Section 7AA school, up from A. District-Northeast (silver) now includes Barnum, Aitkin, Crosby-Ironton, Hinckley-Finlayson, International Falls, Mesabi East, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, and MLWR. The Rebels welcome them back on their schedule and the two teams could face each other down the road in the Section 7AA playoffs.
Friday’s game was hotly contested with many ups and downs for each team. Neither team was willing to give up, fighting mightily to the bitter end. Four quarters of play was not enough to determine a victor.
Barnum’s Eoghan Heaslip kicked off to Levi Mikrot to start the game on the Rebels 36-yard line. Kaden Robbins and Jaxsyn Schmidt scrambled for a first down, but Barnum’s Landen Oetterer stopped the Rebels on the 44-yard line and Nick Jusczak had to punt for the Rebels. Barnum took over for several first downs, but were stopped by a great defensive tackle by Schmidt. The Rebels got called twice for false starts and Schmidt had a 30-yard run to the50-yard line. At the end of the first quarter the score remained 0-0.
To start the second quarter, Charboneau picked off Adam Neumann’s pass. After a couple of first downs, the Bombers were stopped on the Rebels 32-yard line by Jusczak. With 2.33 left until halftime on third down and goal to go, Charboneau passed to Oetterer for six. Cole Laitinen went up the middle for the two-point conversion. With 2:14 left on the clock, Robbins caught a 51-yard pass from Barnum’s 49-yard line for six and Schmidt ran for two. Parker Samarzia batted down a pass and Charlie Rigelman made a loss-of-yards tackle to end the half with a score of 8-8.
To start the third quarter Jusczak kicked off to the Bombers. Samarzia, Dewey and Dawson Mortensen made the stops. With 8:12 left in third quarter, Rebels helped Barnum out with some mistakes and an encroachment penalty with a Rebel defender in the neutral zone to start the play. Charboneau passed 17-yards to Carlos Beckstrand for the six and the two-point conversion gave Barnum the lead 16-8.
Half way through the fourth quarter, Rebel’s defensive lineman, Austin Johnson, crossed over the line of scrimmage, before the play, to assist a Barnum player in adjusting his shoulder pads. With a minute left in the game, Schmidt caught Neumann’s pass on the 18-yard line. Robbins caught the next pass for six and Schmidt ran in the conversion to tie the game 16-16. With 56 seconds left Dewey intercepted a Charboneau pass to stop the drive. The regulation game ended 16-16.
overtime
The Rebels were on offensive first from the 10-yard line. Neumann threw a 10-yard pass for the touchdown and the conversion failed. Rebels led 22-16.
It was Barnum’s turn for offense, on second and 11, Charboneau threw to Julian Beckstrand for a touchdown and the conversion failed. Game was tied 22-22.
The second overtime began with the Bombers possessing the ball at the MLWR 10 yard line. On second down, Bombers QB, Charboneau was able to find the endzone on a two yard run to take the lead 28-22. The extra points try failed. MLWR was unable to convert in the second overtime which ended the game.
The Rebels were unable to score on three carries by Schmidt in the second overtime and a pass to end the game. The Bombers earned a victory and the Little Brown Jug.
Bombers Head Coach, Robert Minkkinen, said the game was a team victory and gave credit to each of his players.
The Rebels had 326 total yards, rushing for 234 yards and 92 yards passing compared to Barnum’s 241 total yards, 102 yards rushing and 139 yards passing. Third down efficiency for the Rebels was 3 for 12, while Barnum was 1-9. The referees stopped the Rebels eight times on penalties for 30 yards, mostly for false starts. Barnum had three penalties for 10 yards. Neither teams converted on fourth down.
Schmidt scampered for 169 yards, Barnum’s whole team rushed for 102 yards. Dewey picked off a pass for an interception from Barnum’s quarterback, Charboneau. Leading in tackles for the Rebels was Mortensen with eight tackles and five assists. Mikrot had four tackles and six assists. Robbins had three receptions from quarterback Neumann for two touchdowns and 83 yards.
The Rebels will host the Aitkin Gobblers at 7 p.m. on Friday night at the Frank Magdziarz Field in Willow River. The flags will be waving and the field will be prepped waiting for your arrival. The Rebels Touchdown Club will be grilling up a tailgating meal starting at 6 p.m.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.