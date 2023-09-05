 

Opening match-up between neighboring schools moves the Little Brown Jug over to the Barnum Bombers after 25 years in the hands of Moose Lake Willow River Rebels. In regulation time the two teams were tied 16-16. The game went into two overtimes to determine the winner. The final score was 22-28 Barnum. MLWR has been on the winning team since 1998. Barnum has not been on MLWR’s schedule since 2019.  The rivalry for the “Little Brown Jug” dates back at least 73 years. The oldest date on the jug itself is 1950.

