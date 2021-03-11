Bombers clip Wrens’ wings

The Barnum Bombers would host the boys of Wrenshall on Thursday the 4th of March, as the Wrens would come to town. The Bombers led by Joe Peterson would set an early pace and keep the Wrens running. Peterson would set the scoring for the Bombers as he would knock down 17 first half points, while Matthew Berry would add in 8 points. Jake Hultgren and Garrett Coughlin would both land 4 points each while Reed Kornovich would hit a nice shot for 2 first half points. The Bombers would go into halftime with a 35-23 Lead.
The second half would see the Bombers continue to push their game as they would continue to grow their lead. Peterson would again set the pace with 11 second half points. Hultgren would add 5 points to his count for the night. Willie Richardson would add in 4 points, while Kornovich would add in 2 more points. Layne Wickstrom and Hayden Charboneau would both come off the bench to add 5 points each to the Bombers lead. Max Moors would also come off the bench to a 2 points for the Bombers, giving the Bombers the 69-47 victory over the Wrens.
