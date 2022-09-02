1. The head coach for the Barnum Cheer team is Shelby Bonneville.
2. The returners for the cheer team this year are Ava Gran, Josie Langhorst, KayCee Bailey, Olivia Dammer, Emma Garland, and Kairi McCoy. You can expect to see all the lovely cheerleaders out on the track this year, but these are the ones who are returning from the previous cheer season.
3. Some new faces to our squad are Taylor Warpula, Kirsten Meyer, and Faith Bernhardson who had tried cheer in the past and decided to join the team again. These girls hold lots of potential for the program and I cannot wait to see them grow throughout the season!
4. As a coach, I believe my team’s biggest strengths are collaborating, problem solving, and working together as not only a team, but a family.
5. The biggest challenge that I foresee for the team this season is effective communication skills. It’s something a lot of people struggle with, even myself at times, and it’s been something that we’ve been working on as a team.
6. One of the biggests goals we set for one another was showing respect to everyone we encounter. As the coach, I expect my girls to be kind and respectable young ladies because we’re not only representing ourselves anymore, we’re now representing the Barnum School District as well. Another goal that was set in place was to work as one cohesive unit rather than individuals. Being a cheerleader takes lots of time and dedication to memorize all the poms and cheers, so it takes teamwork to make them look as clean and crisp as they do out on the track and court. I have high hopes for the cheer team this year and I’m excited to see where the program goes!
The schedule aligns with the football players schedules, however they’re not a traveling cheer team. The cheerleaders will travel to the Two Harbors game on Sept. 2, that is the only game we this year.
Other than that, we will be cheering at the Barnum home games Sept. 9, Sept. 23, Oct. 7, and Oct. 19.
