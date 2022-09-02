c

1. The head coach for the Barnum Cheer team is Shelby Bonneville.

2. The returners for the cheer team this year are Ava Gran, Josie Langhorst, KayCee Bailey, Olivia Dammer, Emma Garland, and Kairi McCoy. You can expect to see all the lovely cheerleaders out on the track this year, but these are the ones who are returning from the previous cheer season.

