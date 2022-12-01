The Star Gazette asked coaches several questions about their thoughts and expectations for their teams for this season. The basketball teams have only held a few practices when the questions were sent out.
1. Who are the head and assistant coaches this season? Head coach Rich Newman, assistants, Brandon Newman, Dave Duesler, Hunter Fetters
2. Who are the returning starters for this season? Hayden Charbeneau returning starter
3. Who are some new faces this season that you expect to make an impact? Layne Wickstrom, Carlos Beckstrand
4. What do you expect to be your team’s biggest strengths? Our biggest strength is yet to be determined. We are three days into practice and the team has been working hard.
5. What do you expect to be the biggest challenge for the team this season? Our challenge will be shooting and scoring the basketball. Also we are inexperienced.
6. What are your overall thoughts for this season’s team in terms of goals and expectations? We want to work hard and improve everyday. I feel we are coming together as a team and the players are coming with a positive attitude every day. We want to improve our defense and overall team toughness and be competitive night in and night out.
Friday, Dec. 2 v Nashwauk-Keewatin at Nashwauk-Keewatin High School 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6 v Cromwell-Wright Barnum High School 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9 v Cherry Cherry High School 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13 v East Central Barnum High School 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16 v South Ridge South Ridge High School 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20 v Mille Lacs Isle High School 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22 v Deer River Deer River High School 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29 v Braham Barnum High School 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3 v Cloquet Barnum High School 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6 v Carlton Barnum High School 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10 v Aitkin Aitkin High School 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13 v Floodwood Floodwood High School 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14 v Browerville Barnum High School 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17 v Duluth Marshall Barnum High School 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20 v Two Harbors Two Harbors High School 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 23 v Northland Barnum High School 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24 v McGregor McGregor High School 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27 v Esko Esko High School 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31 v Ogilvie Barnum High School 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3 v Cook County Cook County High School 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7 v Cromwell-Wright Cromwell High School 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10 v Wrenshall Barnum High School 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17 v Moose Lake-Willow River Willow River High School 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21 v Hinckley-Finlayson Hinckley-Finlayson High School 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28 v Rush City Barnum High School 7:15 p.m.
Friday, March 3 v Two Harbors Barnum High School 7:15 p.m.
