On Wednesday, May 5, Izaty’s Golf and Yacht Club held a Great River Conference golf meet. The team from Barnum was first with the lowest score of 415. Braham came in second with 427; Pine City third 431; Moose Lake Willow River finished fourth with 440 and Hinckley-Finlayson was fifth with 462. East Central was not able to participate as a team because they didn’t have enough golfers due to the 9th graders out because of COVID quarantine. Rush City and Mille Lacs did not have enough to participate as a team.
Barnum 415:
Ryan Manahan 94
Jordan Bird 99
Layne Wickstrom 105
Alex Nelson 117
Brady Coughlin 130
Levi Westerberg 162
Braham 427:
Zack Yerke 95
Al Londgren 107
Tyler Heikes 109
Pine City 431:
Carter Arhart 106
Hunter Haug 106
Casey Knutson 109
Isaac Jahnz 110
Landon Arhart 120
MLWR 440:
Adam Neumann 99
Johnathan Danelski 107
Dawson Mortensen 110
Gus Heller 124
Hinckley-Finlayson 462:
Kase Pike 99
Peyton Ammerman 113
Brice Mitchell 119
Bryan Blowers 131
Cody Klein 133
Dan Bonn 141
East Central:
Wesley Watrin 88
Tyler Thorvig 96
Clay Nelson 113
Mille Lacs:
Teagen Haggberg 83
Tyler Bottema 117
Rush City:
Gabe Widenstrom 108
