The Barnum U-14 girls softball team ended their good regular season with a championship win against Proctor at the Wade Stadium on Thursday, July 28.
“Our girls have been working hard since the beginning of school practice way back in March and some of them put work in all winter long,” said coach Dustin Collelo. “Its great to see it pay off with a Gold Division Championship. He said that they know they need to keep improving in order to compete with other teams in the area.
“As far as on the field this summer, we started with strong pitching and defense to give us a chance in every game,” said Collelo. “I was really pleased with our hitting for most of the season as well.”
The girls played hard to win Proctor in the championship with a 7-5 score.
A new rule change for this year put a time limit on games. Games are not allowed to go into a new inning after one hour and 15 minutes, according to arrowheadfastpitch.org. There is also a run limit for U-14 of five runs per inning for the first three innings. Any inning beyond the third will be unlimited runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.