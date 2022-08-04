The Barnum U-14 girls softball team ended their good regular season with a championship win against Proctor at the Wade Stadium on Thursday, July 28.

“Our girls have been working hard since the beginning of school practice way back in March and some of them put work in all winter long,” said coach Dustin Collelo. “Its great to see it pay off with a Gold Division Championship. He said that they know they need to keep improving in order to compete with other teams in the area.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0