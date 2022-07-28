The Barnum softball U-12 team played their hearts out against the Hermantown Hawks for the championship playoff games at Braun Park on Thursday, July 21. The team is coached by Katie Genereau.
The girls played their first playoff game against Hermantown Blue and won 8-7.
They played Hermantown White for the championship game at Braun Park in Cloquet.
The teams fought hard to the end. They matched hit for hit, run for run throughout the game as parents and fans cheered.
“I think that it was a lot of fun to play and was a very, very good competition,” said first baseman Jillian Grott. “I had a lot of fun playing. The energy and smiles during the game are unforgettable. I would say that it was the best softball game I’ve played.”
The game went into an extra inning after tying 6-6. They lost 7-6 and finished their season in second place out of 27 teams.
