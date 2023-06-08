t

A strong season for the Barnum track and field team is winding down. The team has recently wrapped up their conference, sub-section and section track meets. 

At the Polar League Conference track meet, Barnum had several athletes receive all-conference honors. Spencer Strohm (110 hurdles and high jump), Keenan Head (300 hurdles), the 4x200 relay team (Carlos Beckstrand, Ryden Anderson, Caden Sheff and Gavin Reynolds), Mark Hall (discus) and Annaka Bogenholm (shot put and discus) all earned the tag of All-Conference.

