A strong season for the Barnum track and field team is winding down. The team has recently wrapped up their conference, sub-section and section track meets.
At the Polar League Conference track meet, Barnum had several athletes receive all-conference honors. Spencer Strohm (110 hurdles and high jump), Keenan Head (300 hurdles), the 4x200 relay team (Carlos Beckstrand, Ryden Anderson, Caden Sheff and Gavin Reynolds), Mark Hall (discus) and Annaka Bogenholm (shot put and discus) all earned the tag of All-Conference.
Barnum also sent several athletes from the sub-section meet to the section finals which were held at the University of Minnesota - Duluth. On the boys side of things, a pair of Barnum sprinters each placed third in their respective races. Sophomore Gavin Reynolds placed third place in the section finals of the 100m dash with a time of 11.55 seconds while junior Caden Sheff also placed third in the 200 with a new personal best time of 23.8. A pair of Barnum hurdlers, Strohm and Hayden Charboneau, both reached the finals in the 110 hurdles, finishing fifth and sixth place respectively in a competitive race. Eighth grader Eli Berger finished the 1600m just a split second over the five minute mark, good for a seventh place finish. Head placed sixth in the 300m hurdles. Hall placed in the top 10 in both the shot put and discus. Beckstrand was seventh in the long jump. Representing the Barnum girls was seventh grader Bella McCall placing eighth in the 200m. Sophomore Aili Lund reached seventh place in the 300m hurdles. Lastly, junior thrower Annaka Bogenholm placed second in both the shot put and the discus, earning herself a spot at the state track and field meet in both events.
After speaking with a trio of Barnum athletes, two things were clear - the team had fun and there was a large amount of improvement throughout the season. The pair of sophomore hurdlers, Strohm and Head, both burst onto the scene this season as varsity competitors. A proud Strohm stated, “The season went pretty well for everybody. Our coaches (Jill Litfin and Rich Newman) did a nice job.” Bogenholm pointed out the tough start to the season due to bad weather. “We started off rough early and we only had a few meets, sections came up quickly,” said Bogenholm. But the Barnum athletes were seemingly unphased by the tough start, as several athletes reached new heights, beating their own personal bests time and time again. Head acknowledged how the team helped push each other throughout the season.
“I liked going to the meets and competing with my teammates,” said Head. “Hayden (Charboneau) and Spencer (Strohm) and I all pushed each other all season long.” All three athletes agreed that they had fun. The state bound Bogenholm quickly pointed out that many of the student athletes are friends outside of track, which made the meets more enjoyable.
Speaking about her success this season, the junior thrower pointed towards extra time committed to her events, and her support system. “I went to a lot of camps in the winter,” Bogenholm said. “And I have a lot of supporters, a lot of people behind my back.” A confident and cheerful Bogenholm is heading down for the state track and field meet at St. Michael - Albertville High School.
