sophomores- Eli Gilbertson, Bryce Ferguson, Landon Oetterer and
freshman- Connor Blake.
2. Last year we had a good run in the postseason advancing to the section semifinals. This year we would like to make an even deeper playoff run. Our strengths are going to be our pitching led by Caleb Hautajarvi, Orrin Rosenau, and Brayden Carlson and we are going to play solid defense. If we are going to meet our goal and advance further into the playoffs, we are going to have to hit the ball better than last year and generate more runs. We know Caleb Hautajarvi and Eli Gilbertson are going to hit the ball. We need others to step up.
3. So far we have started the season off well with a 5-3 victory over a good Braham team and a 6-2 victory over a good MLWR team.
South Ridge, Cherry, and Ely will be the top teams we will be competing against in the section.
4. I want these athletes to see what a fun sport baseball can be and with hard work and determination they can take Barnum Baseball to a place they haven’t been in a long time fighting for a chance for a state tournament bid.
Barnum baseball schedule
May 1 Ogilvie High School 4:30 p.m.
May 2 Carlton 4:30 p.m.
May 5 Isle High School 4:30 p.m.
May 9 McGregor home 4:30 p.m.
May 11 East Central home 4:30 p.m.
May 12 Crosby-Ironton High School
4:30 p.m.
May 16 Silver Bay (Wm. Kelley)
4:30 p.m.
May 17 Moose Lake 4:30 p.m.
May 18 Cromwell-Wright home 4:30
May 19 @ Rush City, Andy Saloka
Field 7 p.m.
May 25 Cherry home 4:30 p.m.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.